NJ election 2024 FAQ: Voter registration, ballot deadlines, early voting and more

With New Jersey's 2023 election settled, many are already looking toward what will likely be one of the most contentious primary seasons in state history.

NJ prepares for contentious U.S. Senate primary

Federal offices top the ballot in 2024 and though a Trump-versus-Biden rematch in November is a foregone conclusion, the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Bob Menendez seems to be in play for the first time in nearly two decades.

Senator Bob Menendez is shown as he exits federal court in the Southern District of New York, in lower Manhattan, after pleading not guilty, Monday, October 23, 3023.

After Menendez was indicted, and then indicted again, in federal court this fall, two candidates emerged as contenders to vie for the Democratic spot on the ballot.

In June, Democrats will see Rep. Andy Kim, New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy and former Newark Board of Education member Larry Hamm square off to run in the general election in the fall.

Menendez himself hasn’t ruled out running again either. And though only Mendham Mayor Christine Serrano Glassner has announced her candidacy on the Republican side, there are other potential candidates that still have time to file their paperwork.

Who else is on the ballot in NJ in 2024?

In addition, Sen. Cory Booker will be up for re-election as well as the entire Congressional delegation. Since Kim is running for the Senate seat, Assemblywoman Carol Murphy and Assemblyman Herb Conaway, both Democrats, have already announced that they will run to fill his seat.

When is NJ's 2024 primary?

Ike Revis, of Hackensack, drops his ballot into the machine to cast his vote at the Civic Center in Hackensack, NJ on Tuesday Nov. 7, 2023.

The primary will be held on June 4.

Registration: Voters have until May 14 to register. Voters must declare a party affiliation in order to participate in the primary.

In-person early voting will run from May 29 to June 2.

When is the 2024 general election in NJ?

The general election will be held on Nov. 5.

Registration: Voters have until Oct. 15 to register.

In-person early voting will run from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3.

When are candidate filing deadlines?

Candidates have until March 25 to file petitions for the primary and independent candidates have until June 4 to file petitions for the general election.

Is New Jersey looking for poll workers?

The state is now hiring poll workers for 2024 elections. The New Jersey Division of Elections is hiring residents to work at the polls at a rate of $21.43 per hour during in-person early voting days and $300 total on Election Day.

Those interested can submit an application through Pollworker.NJ.Gov.

Qualifications include being a New Jersey resident and at least 16 years old. Those over 18 must be registered to vote. Candidates in this election do not qualify.

