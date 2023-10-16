NJ family and police are looking for missing son in New Mexico

A 24-year-old Union County man has been missing since Oct. 1 when he left his home in Summit and, apparently, drove to New Mexico.

Brandon Gomes left in his mother's car and, according to the Summit Police Department, he sent a message to a friend saying that he wanted to end his life in nature.

It seems that Gomes drove all the way to New Mexico as the vehicle, a gray 2006 Honda Civic, was located in a Holiday Inn in Albuquerque, police reported. The hotel records show he checked out Oct. 6 but left the car parked there.

Albuquerque Police and a New Mexico sheriff's department are assisting Summit Police with the investigation into his disappearance

Phone pings from Oct. 6 showed Brandon’s phone in San Ysidro, some 43 miles north of the Holiday Inn in Albuquerque.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Gomes was entered into the federal NCIC database as an endangered missing person.

His family is investing everything from fliers, private investigators, and helicopter surveillance to find him.

Gomes graduated in 2017 from Summit High School before he started his studies in physics and mathematics at Rutgers University. He won multiple competitive scholarships and recognitions.

Gomes is described as a 5-foot-8-inch white male with medium build body.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ family looking for endangered missing son in New Mexico