NJ family still seeks answers months after toddler drowns in babysitter's pool

Two-year-old Alani Sophia Holmes had a smile that lit up her face and everyone she smiled at.

"She loved everybody. She never had a bad day. She was always laughing and smiling. She was a fun little girl," said her grandfather Mark Frisby. "She was just such a perfect little kid. She was just a breath of fresh air. She was a sweetheart."

Alani died in May after being pulled from her babysitter's swimming pool in Franklin, a little more than a month before her third birthday on June 20.

Her death has left Frisby, a former Gannett company newspaper publisher, including 19 years at the Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, who later worked at the Philadelphia Inquirer, and his family heartbroken.

And they're still looking for answers.

They're frustrated over the inability to get police reports on the toddler's death or information about whether the babysitter will face any charges for "taking something from us that we cannot get back."

He questions if the babysitter is still caring for children after losing sight of his granddaughter in her care.

"My son, my wife, my whole family is just torn apart because she was really, really special," Frisby said of the little girl who called him Papi. "She was around us all the time."

The investigation continues

No charges have been filed in connection with the child's death. The babysitter's name and address are being withheld because no criminal charges have been filed.

State records indicate the babysitter's address is not registered as a licensed day care facility. Licensing is required for child care centers that provide care for six or more children below 13 years of age and who attend less than 24 hours a day. It is not known how many children were in the babysitter's care that day.

The state Department of Child and Families website states family child care homes, also known as family day care homes, provide care for five or fewer children below 13 years of age in a private home. Family child care providers may choose to become voluntarily registered through Child Care Resource and Referral Centers under contract with the Department of Human Services, the website states.

Neither Franklin Township Police nor the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office issued a press release at the time of Alani's death. The prosecutor's office has recently received the autopsy report from the medical examiner's office but has not released it.

The prosecutor's office said the matter remains under investigation.

Frisby has only been able to locate one newspaper story about his granddaughter's death which sought financial help for the child's mother. Frisby's son Jeffrey is Alani's father.

Frisby said he hasn't been able to get any other information.

"I call (law enforcement officials) practically every day and it's so frustrating that you call, and you don't get a return phone call. It's frustrating to be waiting and waiting and waiting," he said.

Frisby said he was told the babysitter was fixing a bottle for another child and his granddaughter was in the room and then they couldn't find her. They started checking the home's video surveillance and saw her walking out the backdoor onto the deck.

That's when they found her in the pool.

What Franklin police reports describe

Franklin police reports, obtained through an Open Public Records Act request, indicate that around 5:41 p.m. May 12, police received a call about a drowning at a Franklin home.

Audio of the 911 call has a crying woman reporting a little girl drowning.

"Is she breathing?" the dispatcher asks.

"I don't know, I don't know," the woman responds, adding the child is just 2 years old.

When police arrived, they were met by a woman, who identified herself as the babysitter.

The babysitter said she had left the child unattended only for a few minutes before finding her in the swimming pool.

The babysitter took police to the rear of the home where a rear deck is attached to the above-ground swimming pool. A fence with a locked door is between the deck and pool, which had just been opened for the summer.

The police report, which had several areas redacted, indicates Alani was on the deck area when another child apparently needed care and the babysitter took that child into the home.

The babysitter said she then was unable to locate Alani for a few minutes and alerted other family members to help her before finding the toddler in the swimming pool. She said she instructed other family members to call an ambulance.

The police report says the babysitter's husband had been in the backyard working with a friend on the property near where the child was. He said he was working close to the child, but he was paying attention to his work and did not hear anything because the radio was on and the tools he was using. He told police he had a surveillance system on the porch that may have captured the incident.

Police reviewed the surveillance camera videos. What they found was redacted on the police report.

Missing Alani every day

Frisby said his grandchildren love the water. He has a pool at his Gloucester County home, but he never allows it to go unguarded. He said Alani and her two siblings spent a lot of time during the summer of 2021 at his home.

"The kids loved the water. Alani loved the water too," he said, adding anytime the toddler was in the water, she had on a life jacket and four people around her. His wife was a lifeguard when she was younger.

"It's still hard for us. It really is." Frisby said, adding there is so much in his home that reminds him of Alani, including her toys and the bedrooms where she liked to hide.

"But she would stop in her tracks whenever "Cocomelon" was on. You could not get her attention anymore," he said about the children's TV program that teaches preschoolers about numbers, letters and animals.

Frisby said his granddaughter posed every time she saw him with his camera because she knew he would take her photo or video. When she smiled, she showed exuberance with all her teeth.

And now his baby granddaughter is gone way too soon, Frisby said.

"She really was a sweetheart," he said. "I miss her terribly every day."

