NJ gained 30K residents in 2023, mirroring national trend of increased population

New Jersey gained more than 30,000 residents this year, according to census data that shows a similar nationwide increase near totals from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Garden State's population jumped from 9.26 million in 2022 to 9.29 million this year, according to a report released Tuesday by the United States Census Bureau. The increase of 30,024 marks the largest rebound among the 11 states that lost population last year, with only Ohio (26,238) and Minnesota (23,615) even surpassing the 20,000 threshold.

The U.S. gained more than 1.6 million people in 2023, growing by 0.5% to 334.9 million. The growth is still "historically low," the release stated, but is more than the increases of 0.4% in 2022 and 0.2% in 2021.

"U.S. migration returning to pre-pandemic levels and a drop in deaths are driving the nation’s growth," said Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the Population Division at the Census Bureau. "Although births declined, this was tempered by the near 9% decrease in deaths. Ultimately, fewer deaths paired with rebounding immigration resulted in the nation experiencing its largest population gain since 2018."

The South accounted for the majority of the country's growth, with the region adding more than 1.4 million residents for 87% of the overall increase. Both the West (137,000) and Midwest (126,000) saw jumps of about 2% in this year's census.

The Northeast was the only region to decline in population, though only New York and Pennsylvania saw their populations fall. In addition, the area's decline of roughly 43,000 residents was "considerably smaller" than the drops of 216,000 last year and 187,000 in 2021, according to the data.

A total of 42 states and Washington, D.C. experienced population growth in the past year, the most in any year since the pandemic. The increase can be attributed to deaths and migration from other countries returning to pre-COVID levels, the release stated.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ population increased by 30K in 2023, Census data shows