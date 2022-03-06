NJ gas prices hit record-breaking all-time high. How to make your tank take you further

The average price of gasoline in New Jersey hit an all-time high of $4.09 per gallon on Sunday, up more than $1.10 in the last year, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.

The average price of gasoline jumped up 11 cents overnight, 44 cents in the last week and 57 cents in the last month, the motorist group announced in a press release. One year ago, the average gallon of gasoline cost $2.87.

The old record of $3.99 per gallon had stood since July 2008.

In a news release, AAA Mid-Atlantic said the effect of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and increased demand for fuel had driven the prices sky-high.

“Motorists are feeling the pain at the pump and we’re still months away from the start of the peak summer driving season,” Noble said. “Although speculation can run awry, economic indicators continue to point to higher crude oil and gasoline prices for the remainder of winter and into spring.”

Nationally, the average retail price for a gallon of regular gasoline hit $4.00 on Sunday, up from $3.60 one week ago. The record average price per gallon was $4.11 on July 17, 2008.

AAA Mid-Atlantic recommends taking these steps to maximize fuel economy:

Tires and maintenance. Keep your vehicle in top shape with routine inspections and in between, make sure your tires are properly inflated.

Plan ahead. Map your route before you go to minimize unnecessary turnarounds and backtracking. Avoid peak traffic times. Combine errands and go to "one-stop shops” where you can do multiple tasks (banking, shopping, etc.).

Watch your speed. Fuel economy peaks at around 50 mph on most cars, then drops off as speeds increase. Reducing highway speeds by 5 to 10 mph can increase fuel economy by as much as 14%.

Avoid excessive idling. A car engine consumes one quarter to one-half gallon of fuel per hour when idling, but a warm engine only takes around 10 seconds worth of fuel to restart. Where safe to do so, shut off your engine if you will be stopped for more than a minute.

Use "E-ZPass" or “express” toll lanes. Avoiding unnecessary stops or slowdowns on the highway helps to save fuel.

Avoid rush hour. Take advantage of flexible work hours to avoid commuting during peak traffic times.

Anticipate road conditions. Watch the traffic ahead and "time" stoplights to maintain momentum and avoid unnecessary stop and go.

Regular vs. premium. If regular gas is recommended for your vehicle, that’s all you need. Opting for premium when your car doesn’t require it will only cost you money and doesn’t improve fuel economy.

Michael L. Diamond contributed to this report.

