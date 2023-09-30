The NJ gas tax is going up almost a penny on Sunday. What that means for you

New Jersey’s gas tax will increase by less than a penny this Sunday, Oct. 1, thanks to a 2016 law meant to support transportation projects around the state.

That means the state’s total gas tax will rise to 42.3 cents, or 49.3 cents for every gallon of diesel, said an announcement from Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration this month.

Money from the gas tax goes to fund the $16 billion Transportation Trust Fund, a program used to pay for critical infrastructure projects such as roads and bridges across the state.

The increase comes as drivers grapple with inflation and the price of gas. According to AAA, the average price per gallon was $3.66 as of Thursday. But New Jersey is in the midst of hurricane season, which gas and oil analysts warn could cause gasoline prices to surge overnight.

A year ago, gas was at $3.46, AAA said. Still, it’s a far cry from the highest-ever recorded price in June 2022 of $5.05 a gallon.

Over the summer, New Jersey gas prices hit their highest levels since December, according to figures from GasBuddy.com.

The tax rate rises or falls every year based on a formula set out in state law.

In the announcement, New Jersey Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio said demand was “slightly below our projections made last August, primarily due to lower diesel use, and because consumption in the current fiscal year is projected to be just above last fiscal year’s levels.”

The gas tax decreased two years in a row — 8.3 cents in 2021 and 1 cent in 2022 — after increasing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Higher gasoline demand means the tax goes down, and vice versa.

A law enacted in 2016 requires the program to provide about $16 billion over eight years for infrastructure projects, and the tax rate has to generate about $2 billion per year to ensure that funding is available.

