NJ grand jury exonerates Asbury Park cop in fatal shooting of Hasani Best

ASBURY PARK - A state grand jury has voted not to file any criminal charges in the death of Hasani Best, who was shot and killed by an Asbury Park police officer in a doorway of his apartment in August 2020.

The state Office of the Attorney General made the announcement in a statement late Tuesday night.

“The investigation of this fatal police encounter included interviews of witnesses, collection of forensic evidence, review of video footage, as well as autopsy results from the medical examiner,” the statement said. “After hearing testimony and evidence from the investigation, the grand jury concluded its deliberations Monday, October 31, 2022, and voted ‘no bill’ meaning the grand jury determined that the actions of (the officer) should not result in charges against him.”

Asbury Park Police Sgt. Sean DeShader fired his service weapon at Best, 39, causing his fatal injuries, on the night of Aug. 21, 2020, in Asbury Park. The fatal shooting sparked protests in Asbury Park months after George Floyd’s death in a police shooting in Minneapolis that resulted in a nationwide conversation on police reform. Best’s family had sought a criminal indictment against DeShader. Last year, they filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Asbury Park, its police department, the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office and DeShader.

“After considering the evidence, testimony from the (Office of Public Integrity and Accountability) investigation, and instructions on the legal standards, including whether the officer’s actions were legally justified, the state grand jury determined that no criminal charges should be brought against the officers,” the statement continued. “An officer may use deadly force in New Jersey when the officer reasonably believes it is immediately necessary to protect the officer or another person from imminent danger of death or serious bodily harm.”

The events unfolded after 9:14 p.m. that night more than two years ago in a home on the 900 block of Fourth Avenue, when a citizen called 911 and reported that her neighbor was engaged in a physical altercation. Officers from the Asbury Park Police Department arrived and were met by a witness who reported that Best had assaulted the witness and was inside the residence, in possession of a knife, according to the findings of an investigation.

When Asbury Park officers entered the residence, Best was observed armed with a knife in his hand and he retreated into a bedroom, the investigation determined.

Officers then made repeated attempts to convince Best to drop the knife and leave the bedroom. He failed to do so. Various officers of the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office arrived to assist, one of whom was armed with a stun gun. At one point, Best opened the bedroom door and walked out armed with the knife. A sheriff’s officer used the stun gun, but it was not effective on Best, who again retreated to the bedroom, all according to the investigation.

For about the next 40 minutes, officers continued to ask Best to drop the knife and exit the bedroom. Best failed to comply and repeatedly insisted to officers that he was not going to drop the knife, the investigation found.

A call was made for the Monmouth County Special Emergency Response Team to respond to the scene. While waiting on their arrival, Best — at various times — opened the door, revealing that he was still armed with a knife.At about 10:09 p.m., Best opened the door and made a sudden motion as if he was going to come toward the officers. Shortly afterwards, while gesturing with the knife, Best said: “I’m gonna stab him,” according to the investigation report.

DeShader fired his service weapon twice and fatally wounded Best. Officers and EMS personnel rendered medical aid to Best and he was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m. on that date, all according to the investigation.

