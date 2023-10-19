NJ grand jury exonerates Asbury Park cops in fatal Neptune crash that killed two

ASBURY PARK - No criminal charges will be filed against two city police officers who were involved in a motor vehicle pursuit last year that left a 32-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy dead, the state Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday.

A grand jury exonerated Asbury Park Police Officers Samuel Griffeth and Scott Ritter in the fatal crash of June 5, 2022, which took the lives of Dishawn Bellamy and the teen whose identity has been withheld by authorities, according to a statement.

At 7:16 p.m. on that date, Griffeth and Ritter responded to the area of Atkins Avenue and Boston Way in Asbury Park after hearing gunfire. As the officers responded, a Ford Explorer, driven by Bellamy, sped past Ritter’s patrol vehicle. Ritter recognized Bellamy as he went by and knew there was a warrant out for his arrest for attempted murder, the statement said.

Ritter radioed to Griffeth to stop the vehicle. Griffeth then followed the Explorer, with Ritter behind Griffeth. Shortly thereafter, the Explorer took off at a high speed.

The officers did not match the Explorer’s speed and their emergency lights were flashing. The officers continued to trail the suspect’s vehicle, which drove less than a mile before Bellamy lost control of the vehicle while attempting a left turn, the Attorney General’s investigation had determined.

The vehicle rolled over and struck a home on Myrtle Avenue in neighboring Neptune. The vehicle came to rest in a tree-lined area along the side of the home. An estimated 40 seconds elapsed from the time Griffeth radioed that the Explorer was not stopping until the vehicle crashed, the statement said.

When Bellamy lost control of the Explorer, the vehicle was more than a block away from the police cars driven by Ritter and Griffeth. Police recovered two firearms near the crashed Explorer.

Two other occupants in the vehicle, a 15-year-old male from Asbury Park and a 25-year-old male from Neptune, exited the SUV and started running away. They were stopped by officers, without incident, after a short foot pursuit. Neither had significant injuries from the crash, all according to the statement.

The investigation included interviews of witnesses, photos, a review of police body and dashboard camera footage, and autopsy results from a medical examiner. The evidence, including video of the incident, was presented to a state grand jury. After hearing the testimony and evidence, the grand jury concluded its deliberations Monday and voted “no bill,” meaning the decision was reached that no criminal charges should be filed against Griffeth and Ritter.

New Jersey law requires that the state attorney general investigate all deaths that occur during a police encounter or while in police custody.

