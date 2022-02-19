NJ inflation: Energy, furniture, food soar, and retirees may need jobs to pay for it

Michael L. Diamond, Asbury Park Press
As Valentine's Day approached, Lou Smith, the owner of Blend on Main in Manasquan, last week found the wholesale price of a 2-pound lobster was $39, nearly twice as much as it was before the pandemic.

The price increases, he said, don't stop with lobster. Chicken, beef and anything made with flour is surging, too.

"Something had to give," Smith said of the impact of rising prices on his restaurant. "So my sanity is first."

Inflation has climbed at its highest rate in nearly 40 years, forcing New Jerseyans to dig deeper to pay for everything from cupcakes to automobiles.

Chef Lou Smith, the owner of Blend on Main in Manasquan, checks orders in the kitchen Friday, February 11, 2022. Inflation continues to rise both at the Shore and nationwide, cutting into workers' wages and creating headaches for businesses. Smith added that the price of lobster has nearly doubled.

Consumers for now seem to have the money to keep up thanks to rising wages and government spending. But some have doubts about how long they can last; one retiree wondered if she should take a part-time job to supplement Social Security.

Experts say rising prices are the result of an economy that is out of kilter. While demand is sky-high, the supply of products is coming back slowly from being shut down during the pandemic.

The danger, they say, is that the current conditions spiral. One scenario: Workers demand higher wages to keep up. Businesses have no choice but to pay them. Prices rise once again.

"If it takes hold, then you've got massive problems," said Joel Naroff, an economist based in Holland, Pennsylvania. "You don't want this to get embedded in the system."

A tray of lobster tails are shown at Blend on Main in Manasquan Friday, February 11, 2022. Inflation continues to rise both at the Shore and nationwide, cutting into workers' wages and creating headaches for businesses. Chef Lou Smith, the owner of restaurant, said the price of lobster has nearly doubled.

The Consumer Price Index rose 7.5% from January 2021 to January 2022, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last week, the biggest annual gain since February 1982.

The CPI in New York City and northern New Jersey, which includes Monmouth and Ocean counties, was tamer, rising 5.1% during the past 12 months, the agency said.

Still, the increases hit all sorts of items regionwide. Energy was up 28.5%; durable goods like furniture was up 17.2%; meat, poultry, fish and eggs were up 16%; and new vehicles were up 14.6%, according to BLS.

A lunch tray heads out to the dining room at Blend on Main in Manasquan Friday, February 11, 2022. Inflation continues to rise both at the Shore and nationwide, cutting into workers' wages and creating headaches for businesses. Chef Lou Smith, the owner of restaurant, said the price of lobster has nearly doubled.

'You have to think twice'

The higher prices are forcing some consumers to change their habits.

Pat Lopresti, 70, of Red Bank, said she was pleased to get a nearly 6% cost of living adjustment to Social Security for this year, but that was quickly absorbed by rising Medicare premiums and prescription drug costs.

Now she is getting squeezed again. She estimates that she spends an extra $40 a week on food. She has cut back on driving to save on fuel. And she is considering getting a part-time job — a step she would rather avoid.

"I could do the necessities, but then if you want to do anything extra like have your children over for dinner or get together with people, you have to think twice about entertaining," Lopresti said.

Consumers have been hit with inflation before. Medical care, housing, gasoline, even cheese, all made waves here and there, but usually not all at once.

The overall CPI, however, began to pick up last year as the global economy awoke from the pandemic to find manufacturers couldn't keep up with their customers' demand, said Farrokh Langdana, professor of finance and economics at Rutgers Business School in Newark and New Brunswick.

Different industries have run into different hiccups. Apparel manufacturers overseas shut down temporarily when workers were out with COVID. Oil producers haven't ramped up production enough to meet global demand. Carmakers don't have enough semiconductor chips. Food providers are struggling to find enough labor, truck drivers, or even good weather.

That alone could be inflationary, but businesses and consumers also are awash with money, Langdana said. The Federal Reserve Board has kept interest rates low and pumped money into the economy. The Donald Trump and Joe Biden administrations sent checks to Americans. And workers are getting paid more; wages and salaries in the New York and northern New Jersey region increased 4.6% in 2021, according to BLS.

"This is all unchartered territory," Langdana said.

The result: During the past year, bakers paid on average 10.3% more for flour. Homeowners paid 13.7% more for bedroom furniture. In a possible sign people were returning to the office, men paid 13.6% more for suits and sport coats, according to national BLS data.

Chef Lou Smith, the owner of Blend on Main in Manasquan, unpacks supplies at the restaurant Friday, February 11, 2022. Inflation continues to rise both at the Shore and nationwide, cutting into workers' wages and creating headaches for businesses. Smith added that the price of lobster has nearly doubled.

'Those costs have to be passed on'

Business owners said they aren't sure what to expect any given week. Food Circus, a Middletown-based company that owns five Super Foodtown supermarkets, recently was hit with higher prices for chicken cutlets, whole milk and mayonnaise, Lou Scaduto Jr., the company's president, said.

And there are signs that the supply chain remains bottled up; the grocer ran into trouble getting deliveries of Gatorade and Capri Sun juice boxes, Scaduto said.

"Those costs have to be passed on; we can't afford just to eat it," Scaduto said last Wednesday. "I got another notice today just on Hellmann's mayonnaise. It's going up $10 a case for the 30-ounce jar. They are blaming it on oil. They can't get the (cooking) oil to produce mayonnaise."

Economists say rising prices could stay for the year, or as long as it takes to get supplies and demand back in alignment.

The backstops appear to be revving up. The Federal Reserve Board, with a dual mandate to keep unemployment low and inflation manageable, is expected to begin raising interest rates in a move that would cool demand and make it more expensive to borrow.

Consumer behavior also might play a part. For example, Confidence among chief executives declined in the first quarter, according to a survey by The Conference Board, meaning they would be less likely to go on a spending spree.

The survey also found three out of four of the CEOs don't expect Fed interest rate increases to tame rising prices in the months ahead.

Chef Lou Smith (right), the owner of Blend on Main in Manasquan, oversees the kitchen at the restaurant Friday, February 11, 2022. Inflation continues to rise both at the Shore and nationwide, cutting into workers' wages and creating headaches for businesses. Smith added that the price of lobster has nearly doubled.

Which will do little to help Lou Smith's sanity.

The Manasquan restaurateur is increasingly finding himself in a no-win situation. He could buy and prepare less expensive food. Or he could start to pass along rising prices to his customers.

"I don’t’ have control over (prices), but I know my customers don’t want to hear it, and they are showing it by not showing up," Smith said.

Michael L. Diamond is a business reporter who has been writing about the New Jersey economy and health care industry for more than 20 years. He can be reached at mdiamond@gannettnj.com.

