This new NJ law could allow Paterson's top cop to bypass training requirements

PATERSON — The man picked to run the city's troubled Police Department would be allowed to bypass New Jersey’s standard law enforcement training requirements, under a bill pending in the state Legislature.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin would set his own training process for Isa Abbassi, a veteran New York City cop and police commander whom Platkin named as officer in charge in Paterson earlier this year, according to the proposed law.

One of the sponsors of the legislation, Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly, said Abbassi came to Paterson with strong qualifications from his experience in New York. Requiring Abbassi to go through standard police training would divert him from improving the Paterson Police Department, the assemblyman said.

“This is a special circumstance,” Wimberly said.

Isa M. Abbassi, Officer in Charge of the Paterson Police Department, in Paterson, NJ on Tuesday May 9, 2023.

The law, also sponsored by state Sen. Nellie Pou, does not identify Paterson or Abbassi by name. But the legislation cites population criteria that fit only Paterson. Under normal circumstances, someone who worked as a police officer in another state would have to go through New Jersey’s training process before taking a law enforcement job here.

The Attorney General's Office issued a statement that cited Abbassi’s experience, saying the regular training process would be a “disruption” in his mission to "transform the Paterson Police Department." The proposed legislation offered “a unique path forward, under these narrow circumstances,” state officials said.

“Due to the urgency of the mission and the critical demands of this position during a period of supersession, we recognized that OIC Abbassi’s ability to do this job could be compromised if he were required to go through the regular PTC training process while trying to lead the Paterson Police Department,” said the Attorney General's Office.

The training Platkin would create for Abbassi would “include instruction on NJ criminal law, NJ search and seizure processes, use of force policy and reporting procedures,” state officials said.

Platkin’s press office would not say what the attorney general plans to do if the Legislature does not pass the bill.

Abbassi has been serving as Paterson’s officer in charge since May 7. Platkin picked him to run the city’s Police Department in the aftermath of several controversies, including the fatal police shooting of activist Najee Seabrooks.

Mayor Andre Sayegh said it was “disappointing” that city officials were not consulted on the proposed bill that would allow Platkin to bypass Abbassi’s training.

“Not withstanding the officer in charge's credentials, my administration is adamant that all police officers in this city and in this state receive the requisite training in New Jersey law in order to be police officers in New Jersey, ensuring that policy and procedure are properly applied during arrests and investigations,” Sayegh said.

Sayegh objected last month when state officials removed and reassigned the man the mayor had picked to run the Paterson department, Engelbert Ribeiro, who had taken the oath of office about three weeks before the attorney general’s takeover.

In a touch of irony, the state reassigned Ribeiro to work at the New Jersey Police Training Commission in Trenton.

Sayegh has said he wants to restore Ribeiro as Paterson’s police chief when the state takeover ends.

Wimberly said he believes that Abbassi’s leadership will have a long-lasting impact on the Paterson Police Department.

“I believe he will create a template which will be beneficial to us down the road,” Wimberly said.

The presidents of Paterson’s police unions, Mason Maher and Alex Cruz, issued a joint statement on the bill regarding the Abbassi legislation, saying that because of his vast experience in New York he would not need complete training.

“We believe that the Police Training Commission is in place for proper New Jersey Law Enforcement training under the authority of the Police Training Act,” Maher and Cruz said.

“Becoming more proficient in law enforcement, not just in New Jersey, is a positive step for any law enforcement officer no matter where they are from,” added the two union leaders. “We hope that the proper decision is made that is fair not only for this single case but for all law enforcement throughout the state.”

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press.

Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ police chief Isa Abbassi might bypass training