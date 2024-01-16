This new NJ law expands eligibility and access to free school meals

On a snowy Tuesday morning in South Amboy, Gov. Phil Murphy expanded access to free breakfast and lunch at schools to more than 50,000 additional kids throughout the state.

Under the “Working Class Families Anti-Hunger Act” the law provides more families with free lunch and free breakfast by expanding income eligibility thresholds for children enrolled in both public and private schools.

The new “law of the land” as Murphy put it upon signing the bill, extends eligibility for government-funded meal programs to families making up to $67,200 a year, or 224% of the federal poverty level. The limit was previously $59,700. By using state funds to pay for the additional free meals, the bill goes beyond the scope of the 1946 federal program that makes it possible for low-income students to receive nutritionally balanced, low-cost or free meals under the National School Lunch Program (NSLP).

"This bill will make life a little more affordable" for families in New Jersey, Murphy said at South Amboy Elementary School where he signed the bill into law. "We will make sure our young students receive all the nutrients they need to learn and to play and to grow," he said.

Murphy had until noon to make decisions on all of the legislation on his desk, so despite the continued snow, he went ahead with the event joking that the South Amboy schools were his favorite sports team, an allusion to the team’s nickname – the governors.

A similar measure expanded the income threshold to qualify for free lunch and breakfast in schools last year, raising it to include families between 186% and 199% above the federal poverty level in 2023. Tuesday's measure increases that limit to 224%.

Federal income limits to qualify for free school meals are set very low, Lisa Pitz, the coordinator of outreach for the Center for Food Action at Hunger Free New Jersey, an advocacy group targeting food insecurity in the state said in September. “It is not at all an accurate reflection of the real cost of living,” she said.

The updates to the program will take effect for kids in both public and private schools this fall for the beginning of the 2024-25 school year. Federal data shows that more than 342,000 kids were enrolled in the program for the 2022-23 school year.

Fiscal estimates by the nonpartisan Office of Legislative Services predict that the expansion will increase state expenditures by about $27.1 million in Fiscal Year 2025, which starts July 1, and increase costs for the state by about $7 million annually.

The bill received overwhelming support in the Legislature, passing the Senate 35-1 and the Assembly 63-6.

The legislation, sponsored by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz, landed on Murphy’s desk last week.

Coughlin was on hand and said that New Jersey as a state is committed to fighting food insecurity.

“What other states aspire to achieve, we look at in the rearview mirror,” Coughlin said. “The commitment to providing meals is a moral obligation where we’ve made remarkable advances since setting priorities straight.”

Ruiz was unable to make the trip because of the weather but Coughlin, a South Amboy native, thanked her and called her a “true champion for people in need.” He also hailed the strong bipartisan support for the bill.

Coughlin also noted that other states are not as proactive, or in some cases counteractive, to helping which shocks him because “who the hell says no to free money to help kids?” he questioned.

“I don’t want to wish ill on anyone but I hope they can’t sleep,” Coughlin said. “If those states don’t want it, send it here.”

Coughlin said that the state will get to universal free lunch program, something that has been discussed but viewed as too costly.

The state's public schools have been inching toward universal free meals by passing laws since 2020 to remove obstacles and include more families in the program. Massachusetts was the most recent state to make free school meals permanent in 2023-2024; other states that have passed similar laws are California, Vermont, Maine and Michigan.

Conservative and progressive policy experts are divided about whether spending tax dollars to create a universal free meal program is justified. Conservatives say that resources providing universal free meals to more families than those who are at the income threshold or below poverty level, could be diverted to other highly needed academic and school services, and are a give-away to groups that don't need the benefit. Progressives say that filing paperwork for free meals deters low-income families from applying for the program, and that wealthy states like New Jersey should provide free meals for all children.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ school lunches: Eligibility for free meals expands