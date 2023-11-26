New NJ law gives more time to grieving relatives to update vehicle registration

TRENTON — One of the paperwork burdens following a death in the family was lifted from the bereaved last week when Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation to allow a surviving spouse or family member to drive their loved one's vehicle longer.

Under the new law, (A1150) widows, widowers and relatives can drive their loved one's vehicle until its registration expires.

Previously, the surviving relatives had to change the vehicle's registration within 30 days or face fines.

Education: New Jersey public schools are losing students. Why? And where are they going?

The bill unanimously passed the state Senate and Assembly earlier this year and was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy on Nov. 20.

Amanda Oglesby is an Ocean County native who covers education and the environment. She has worked for the Press for more than 15 years. Reach her at @OglesbyAPP, aoglesby@gannettnj.com or 732-557-5701.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ law change: Bereaved relatives can drive deceased's car longer