NJ lawmakers move on two bills to bar discrimination from real estate appraisals

The state Senate on Monday approved a pair of bills that are aimed at cutting back on discrimination during property appraisals in New Jersey.

What will the 'Fair Appraisals Act' do?

Known as the “Fair Appraisals Act,” the first bill would ban appraisal professionals from discriminating against people based on their race, creed, color, national origin or other characteristics during the appraisal process of a residential property.

It would also clarify enforcement of discrimination in housing appraisals, whether that discrimination is shown toward the property buyer or property seller.

The New Jersey state Senate passed the Fair Appraisals act, which would bar real estate appraisal professionals from discriminating against clients.

Sponsored by state Sen. Nellie Pou and state Sen. Troy Singleton, the bill also stipulates that professionals who are discriminating would be subject to punishment imposed by the New Jersey State Real Estate Appraiser Board and the Division on Civil Rights. Punishments could range from a suspended appraiser’s license, certification or registration to an order for the holder to make restitution of the cost of the discriminatory appraisal. It would also require the license holder to attend an anti-bias seminar approved by the Real Estate Appraisal Board.

“Sadly, housing appraisal discrimination remains alive and well in New Jersey and elsewhere. As recent research has borne out, appraisals are systematically lower for Black and Latino families than for white families across the country,” Pou said in a statement. “This law will help us further protect families from this discrimination and also contribute to lowering the racial wealth gap in our state.”

Judicial vancancy crisis: NJ Senate begins to move to fill judgeships

What would the second bill do?

The second bill, sponsored by Pou and Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz, would prohibit discrimination based on race, sexual orientation and other personal characteristics as part of the appraisal analysis of a property and require real estate appraisers to participate in anti-bias training.

The training would require appraisers to complete a fair housing and appraisal bias education course offered by the Appraisal Qualifications Board of the Appraisal Foundation as a precondition to satisfy the appraiser’s continuing education requirements.

Trenton makes: Trenton lawmakers seek new voting machine protections and more flexible primaries

What comes next?

While both bills passed the state Senate, they still have to pass in the Assembly before they can head to the governor’s desk.

The Institute for Social Justice released a statement commending the Senate for their work. In that statement, Director of the Economic Justice Program Laura Sullivan said that “housing appraisal discrimination strips wealth from Black communities who continue to face barriers to fair lending and wealth-building opportunities through homeownership.”

Katie Sobko covers the New Jersey Statehouse. Email: sobko@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ real estate appraisals: New bills to bar discrimination