New NJ laws are going into effect in 2024. Here's what they mean for you

The arrival of the new year will also bring the effect of new laws, signed by Gov. Phil Murphy over the last couple of years, including minimum wage increases, safe haven law expansions, tax cuts, and more.

Here is what you need to know about some of the laws taking effect in 2024.

Minimum wage increase in NJ

Starting on Jan. 1, 2024, minimum wage will increase by $1 bringing it up to $15.13 per hour for most employees.

Additionally, wages will increase for:

Seasonal and small employees to $13.73 per hour (but they have to be making $15 by 2026)

Agricultural workers to $12.81 per hour (but they have to be making $15 by 2027)

Long-term care facility direct care staff to $18.13 per hour

New Jersey is one of 22 states that will see minimum wage increases on New Year's Day and one of eight total states (plus Washington, D.C.) that have a minimum wage of at least $15.

More details are available at NJ.gov.

Police licensing program

On July 7, 2022, Murphy signed the Police Licensing Program Bill (S-2742/A-4194) into law. This new law requiring all law enforcement officers to hold a valid, active license issued by the Police Training Commission will go into effect in January.

"Officers holding these licenses will be proven professionals who fulfill their duties with honesty and integrity, helping law enforcement strengthen and rebuild the bonds of trust between police and residents in the communities they serve, especially in our Black and brown communities," Murphy said.

Officers will have to renew their licenses three years after they are issued. Certain conduct such as the conviction of a crime, an act of domestic violence, motor vehicle offenses involving drugs, alcohol, or reckless driving, among other behaviors, could result in the revocation or non-issuance of a license.

More details are available at NJ.gov.

Expansion of access to temporary protective orders

On July 24, Murphy signed bill S-1517, which authorizes the issuing of protective orders "for certain victimized persons in situations for which domestic violence statutes do not apply due to lack of familial or dating relationship between the victim and offending actor."

This law will increase protections for victims of abuse, stalking, and dangerous or threatening behavior from another person regardless of their relationship. It will go into effect on January 1.

The bill also amended the Sexual Assault Survivor Protection Act of 2015 to include stalking and cyber-harassment in the list of behaviors that can qualify a victim to receive a protective order.

More details are available at NJ.gov.

Over the counter birth control products

At the beginning of 2023, Murphy signed legislation allowing certain types of birth control to be purchased over the counter without a prescription. However, due to procedural setbacks, the law was delayed and will take effect in early 2024.

Starting in 2024, at participating pharmacies where staff has been properly trained, birth control will be available over the counter including pills, patches, and rings, without a prescription.

More information here.

Health insurance to cover epinephrine and inhalers

A bill (S-1614) was signed on July 10 that will cap out-of-pocket costs for many Americans who need insulin by extending Medicare's insulin cap to state-regulated markets and NJ public employee plans. Caps will also be placed on EpiPens and asthma inhalers.

"This is a huge step forward in our ongoing efforts to deliver much-needed relief to countless families throughout our state who are struggling to afford critical medications," said Murphy.

This will go into effect on February 1, 2024.

Read more at NJ.gov.

Flood risk disclosure

Beginning on March 20, 2024, sellers and landlords will be required to use new and enhanced property disclosure forms that notify prospective buyers and tenants of a property's potential flood risks and known flood history.

This legislation was passed as a result of growing flood risks that New Jersey is seeing as a result of climate change.

An internet look-up tool will also be launched that will identify properties in areas where there is a flood hazard.

Murphy said, "As we continue to live with the impacts of climate change in our communities, it's essential that we inform prospective homebuyers and renters of the risks in areas where they are looking to settle down."

Go to NJ.gov for more information.

Fiscal year 2024 budget: Tax cuts

The fiscal year 2024 budget, signed into law on June 30, created a total of 20 tax cuts for working and middle-class families and seniors.

Murphy said, "The budget signed into law today will help make New Jersey more affordable for hardworking residents and families by boosting tax relief and investing in more affordable housing, social services, and education."

For more information and details about the tax cuts visit NJ.gov.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New NJ laws that will take effect in 2024