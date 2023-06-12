NJ lawyer charged in connection with Boston sexual assaults will post bail, attorney says

BOSTON (AP) — The New Jersey lawyer charged in connection with a series of sexual assaults that took place in Boston about 15 years ago is expected to post bail, his attorney said at a brief court hearing Monday.

Matthew Nilo, 35, was not present in the Boston courtroom. But his attorney Joseph Cataldo told the judge that his client was prepared to post the $500,000 bail that was set last week when he pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping, one count of assault with intent to rape and one count of indecent assault and battery.

Nilo, of Weehawken, is also required to wear a tracking device, surrender his passport, have no contact with any victims or witnesses, and stay away from the area where the assaults happened.

The charges stem from four attacks that happened in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood from August 2007 through December 2008 — a time during which authorities say Nilo lived in the city.

Prosecutors said at Nilo's arraignment last week that he was tied to the attacks through DNA obtained from a drinking glass he had used at a corporate function earlier this year.

At that hearing, Cataldo questioned the legality of his client's DNA being taken without a warrant.

Nilo was arrested in late May. He is due back in court on July 13.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ lawyer charged with Boston sexual assaults to post bail