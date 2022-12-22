NJ legal weed brings in millions in tax revenue

TRENTON — Legal weed customers in New Jersey continued spending millions on cannabis taxes in the third quarter as more dispensaries began recreational marijuana sales.

According to the state Treasury Department, New Jersey collected more than $7.7 million in taxes on cannabis purchases from July through September, the vast majority stemming from the state's 6.625% sales tax, levied on all retail cannabis purchases.

Nearly $225,000 was collected in Social Equity Excise Fee (SEEF) revenue, an extra tax levied specifically on cannabis cultivators and wholesalers earmarked for disbursement to communities most impacted by the War on Drugs.

The tax revenue represents a 67% increase over the $4.6 million raised in the second quarter, an expected uptick as the number of medical marijuana dispensaries open for recreational customers jumped from 12 to 20.

The tax revenue spike comes amid a similar spike in total cannabis sales, which topped $178 million in the third quarter, including almost $117 million in recreational marijuana receipts.

At an average August price of $453 per ounce of cannabis flower, New Jersey has among the most expensive legal weed in the country. But with a tax markup that barely reaches 7%, the state synonymous with tax burdens actually has among the lowest taxes on cannabis.

Under the New Jersey marijuana legalization laws enacted in February 2021, the Cannabis Regulatory Commission has the ability to increase the SEEF tax, but with caps — between $10 and $60 — depending on the average price of cannabis.

The SEEF will increase to $1.52 per ounce in January, per a CRC vote earlier this year.

Municipalities can also levy a transfer tax of up to 2% on any cannabis receipts in their borders.

The legal weed laws require that at least 70% of all tax revenue — including all social equity excise fee revenue — is earmarked for investment in "impact zones," defined as cities with high crime indexes and unemployment rates for their population. Municipalities can also apply to the CRC for reimbursement for the cost of training police officers as Drug Recognition Experts, who administer tests to determine if a person is under the influence of drugs. Unused funds are transferred to the state budget's general fund.

The CRC is hosting public hearings next month for members of the public to provide input on how cannabis tax revenue should be spent.

In October, the CRC directed a portion of cannabis tax revenue to fund the new Cannabis Training Academy within the New Jersey Business Action Center, a no-cost program for entrepreneurs looking to break into the cannabis industry, including a specific business development course for those with a background on the black market.

