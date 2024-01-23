What do NJ legislative leaders want to accomplish in the new session?

Although Gov. Phil Murphy has the opportunity to outline his plans for the coming year in his State of the State address, there isn’t a designated time for New Jersey's legislative leaders to do the same.

And though Murphy is the one to put pen to paper and turn bills into the “law of the land,” those bills have to make it through both the state Senate and the General Assembly before he signs them.

What do NJ state Senate Democrats hope to accomplish?

State Senate President Nick Scutari outlined his intentions for the new session during the upper chamber's reorganization meeting this month, noting that he wants to work on improving NJ Transit, exploring affordable energy sources and continuing to provide public safety.

“One thing our economy needs, our employers need, students, senior citizens and daily commuters need: It is reliable, affordable transportation and transportation infrastructure,” Scutari said. “We need to keep NJ Transit moving so we can keep New Jerseyans working.”

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy shakes hands with Senate President Nick Scutari before he delivered his State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature gathered in the Assembly Chamber at the Statehouse in Trenton Tuesday, january 9, 2024.

He suggested renewing the corporate business tax surcharge as a means for funding this.

Much as Murphy did, Scutari said he expects the state to continue to be a leader in reproductive health care and a woman’s right to choose.

Charlie Stile: Here are five takeaways from Gov. Phil Murphy's State of the State address

The Senate president also said an area that “demands our attention” is state funding for programs that support the mental and emotional health of New Jersey residents.

“I think that is something that we have finally come to grips with, and we need to keep that on the forefront,” Scutari said. “We built a framework for care, but now it is time to fill in those gaps.”

What are Republican priorities?

Scutari's counterpart across the aisle, state Senate Minority Leader Anthony Bucco, does not determine what bills the state Senate considers, but he shared his top priorities with NorthJersey.com.

Trenton, NJ - June 20,2023 -- Senator Anthony Bucco Jr. during a meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee. The New Jersey Senate Budget and Judiciary Committees convened today at the statehouse in Trenton before the full senate convened to vote on bills as the state’s budget deadline approaches.

Bucco said he would prioritize “making New Jersey more affordable for our residents."

“I fought for indexing our tax brackets to inflation. That's something that we'll continue to fight for,” Bucco said. “The charitable tax deduction is something that I think is a good thing.”

The Morris County Republican noted that there are charitable agencies that provide a safety net for residents when they get into trouble financially and that making sure people feel free to give to those groups “saves the taxpayers dollars, because it's not something that the state is funding,” and the charitable deduction would give people an incentive to make additional contributions to charity.

What did Murphy say? Governor outlines State of the State vision: NJ as 'best place' for families

Bucco also said the “aggressive spending” that has happened over the last few years can’t continue and that it is “time that the state begins to live within its means.”

He also noted that affordable housing that doesn’t change the “character of our municipalities” as well as “sound land use planning” should be priorities.

There are big policy decisions to be made regarding funding the soon-to-expire Transportation Trust Fund and potential reform to the Open Public Records Act, Bucco said.

As far as the governor’s hope for lowering the voting age for school board elections, Bucco said he expects the bills to be filed, but “whether or not they ultimately gain any traction is yet to be seen” and he has “mixed emotions about that,” because “what comes with your right to vote is a level of maturity in which to handle it.”

What are priorities in the Assembly?

In the lower chamber, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin said he plans "to remain focused on the kitchen table issues that are important to all New Jersey families," in addition to his "commitment to eliminate hunger and food insecurity in the state,” and that he will “review and thoughtfully consider any proposals from the governor when they are shared.”

Fort Lee, NJ July 21, 2023 -- Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin during the press conference. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a bill with the support of a delegation of politicians representing the Garden State, who came to Fort Lee to announce a lawsuit against the city of New York for imposing a congestion tax and it’s adverse impact on the citizens of NJ and it’s environmental impact.

Assembly Minority Leader John DiMaio said that among his priorities for the new session would be to implement a deterrent against car thefts which he said is “starting to wear on society.”

He also noted that during the pandemic there has been a significant amount of federal money available but with that ending and less projected revenues, spending needs to be addressed.

“We can’t keep going to taxpayers looking for money,” he said. “The cost of living has gone up tremendously… we need to bare down on spending.”

Like his senate colleague, DiMaio would like to see tax brackets indexed “each year going forward at the minimum.”

Katie Sobko covers the New Jersey Statehouse. Email: sobko@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: These are NJ Legislature's priorities for 2024