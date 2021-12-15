NJ looking at relocation options for inmates of troubled Edna Mahan women's facility

The state has hired a consultant to begin the process of relocating the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women.

In June Gov. Phil Murphy ordered the closure of the prison in Union Township (Hunterdon) next to Interstate 78 after the state released an investigative report on cell extractions at the facility on Jan. 11 that led to criminal charges against several guards who allegedly used excessive force.

The Jan. 11 charges were the latest in a series of criminal charges, including sexual assault, brought in recent years against guards at the facility plagued by corruption and abuse.

Steve Carter, of CGL Services, a leading provider of justice facility planning, design, program management and maintenance solutions, will start the process of identifying a new facility.

The process will be in three stages, according to state officials:

Meeting with internal stakeholders on creating a vision for a new facility. Reviewing existing prison facilities to determine if the Department of Corrections can retrofit existing facilities. Gathering input from external stakeholders including legislators, advocacy groups, current and formerly incarcerated people and impacted communities.

"We are excited to be working with Steve Carter, who brings a wealth of experience creating thoughtful infrastructure designs for justice-involved women," Department of Corrections Acting Commissioner Victoria L. Kuhn said in a statement. "His work speaks for itself, taking into account programmatic needs including social service support and proximity to family while engendering a safety-centric environment for both the women and greater community."

READ: Reports of abuse of women at Edna Mahan span decades. What's next after the prison closes?

READ: 'I don't think it was enough:' Sex abuse victims in Edna Mahan $8 million settlement speak

Kuhn said the process means the state will start with a "clean slate" in the design of a new facility.

Story continues

For four decades, CGL, with a regional office in Manhattan, has worked on the local, state, national and international levels on developing plans for criminal justice facilities, from prisons to courthouses.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: NJ looking at relocation options for Edna Mahan Correctional Facility