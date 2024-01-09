NJ Lottery Pick-3, Pick-4, Jersey Cash 5, Pick-6 winning numbers for Monday, Jan. 8

The New Jersey Lottery offers multiple draw games for people looking to strike it rich.

Here’s a look at Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 winning numbers for each game:

Pick-3

Midday: 5 - 3 - 0; Fireball: 6

Evening: 6 - 4 - 5; Fireball: 8

Pick-4

Midday: 8 - 9 - 3 - 2; Fireball; 6

Evening: 0 - 7 - 2 - 7; Fireball: 8

Jersey Cash 5

33 - 12 - 37 - 19 - 26; Xtra: 4

Cash4Life

35 - 38 - 50 - 52 - 56; Cash Ball: 04

Pick-6

11 - 15 - 44 - 34 - 38 - 07

Double Play: 45- 33 - 34 - 27 - 21 - 31

Quick Draw

Cash Pop

