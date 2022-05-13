NJ man accused of fatal shooting of Woodlynne teen in Camden

CAMDEN - A Woodlynne man is accused of killing a 19-year-old here last year.

Taquan Tingle, 28, allegedly shot Darnell Farrish, also of Woodlynne, during an attack on a Camden street in August 2021, said the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Farrish was shot multiple times shortly after dusk on the 2300 block of South 8th Street, between Sylvan and Fairview streets, the prosecutor's office said in a statement Friday.

Surveillance video showed muzzle flashes in the area of the shooting and a suspect running toward Sylvan Street "while tucking an object into his chest area," the prosecutor's office said.

"After months of investigation, Tingle was ultimately determined to be the individual responsible for the shooting," the statement alleged.

Ballistics testing showed that a ghost gun found in Tingle's home earlier this month "was a match to the weapon used in the homicide," it continued.

Tingle is charged with murder and weapons offenses.

The charges are only allegations. Tingle has not been convicted in the case.

The suspect is currently being held in Camden County Jail on unrelated charges. A detention hearing is pending on the new charges against him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor's Detective Lance Merrill at 609-789-3766 or Camden County Police Detective Matthew Kreidler at 609-519-6918.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Darnell Farrish murder: Woodlynne NJ man charged in fatal shooting