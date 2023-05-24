NJ man accused of leading PSP on chase along I-80

May 24—WOLF CREEK TOWNSHIP — A New Jersey man is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase Monday following a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

Jermaine Finch, 36, of Keansburg, remains in Mercer County Jail on $250,000 bond.

State police noticed the vehicle near mile marker 24 in the right eastbound lane in Wolf Creek Township because there was a cell phone mounted on the windshield underneath the review mirror, obstructing the view, according to the criminal complaint.

The white sedan pulled over immediately after the trooper activated the cruiser's emergency lights. When asked for the driver's license, registration and insurance, he said that he did not have a driver's license.

Police said the driver, later identified as Finch, briefly looked around, then drove off, reaching speeds in excess of 120 miles per hour.

Finch also drove through a rest area during the pursuit, speeding past several pedestrians in the parking lot.

The chase ended after nine minutes when he pulled over.

Finch's criminal history includes felony convictions under the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act.

A search warrant for the car turned up a small amount of marijuana and a shotgun.

Finch was charged Monday by state police with firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of prohibited firearm, driving without a license, possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, obstructed window, reckless driving, disregarding traffic lane and two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Douglas E. Straub, Pine Township, and his preliminary hearing is set for June 14.

EDITOR'S NOTE: All defendants are to be presumed innocent until or unless proven or adjudicated guilty in court.