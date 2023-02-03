NJ man admits to hiring hitman to kill teen after sending explicit photos

A New Jersey man admitted he paid a hitman $20,000 in Bitcoin to kill a 14-year-old in a bid to prevent him from testifying about their exchange of explicit photos, prosecutors said.

John Musbach pleaded guilty on Thursday in Camden federal court to an indictment charging him with “one count of knowingly and intentionally using and causing another to use a facility of interstate and foreign commerce, the internet, with the intent that a murder be committed,” a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey said.

Musbach is accused of trading lewd images and video with a teen, then 13 years old, who was living in New York the summer of 2015.

An investigation was launched after the child’s parents learned of the inappropriate content and contacted the police. Musbach was arrested in March 2016 on child pornography charges and authorities carried out a search warrant at his home in Galloway.

Following his arrest, 31-year-old Musbach decided to have the teen killed so he could not testify in court, prosecutors said. Between May 7 and May 20, 2016, he “repeatedly communicated with the administrator of a murder-for-hire website” on the dark web, according to the DOJ press release.

“Musbach asked if a 14-year-old was too young to target, and upon hearing that the age was not a problem, paid approximately 40 bitcoin (approximately $20,000 at the time) for the hit,” the release said.

Musbach reached out again to the website’s administrator several times, requesting an update.

“When pressed for an additional $5,000 to secure the hit, Musbach eventually sought to cancel and asked for a refund of his $20,000,” the press release states. “The website’s administrator then revealed that the website was a scam and threatened to reveal Musbach’s information to law enforcement.”

Musbach is facing a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of at least $250,000.