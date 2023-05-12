A NJ man is charged with causing the death of his brother-in-law in Bensalem. Here's why

A grand jury has indicted a New Jersey man for allegedly causing the death of his brother-in-law man in a Bensalem home last year.

On Friday, Antwan McKoy, 37, of Maple Shade, Burlington County, was arraigned on charges alleging he caused the death of 41-year-old Michael Whispell last summer. McKoy got into an altercation with him and assaulted him, Bensalem police said.

Whispell was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries a month later.

McKoy is charged with misdemeanor offenses of involuntary manslaughter, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. He was sent to Bucks County Prison on 10% of $5 million bail.

What did police say happened at Bucks Meadow Apartments?

McKoy and his wife went to an apartment at Buck Meadows Apartments on Knights Road about 11 p.m. June 19.

Whispell, who was staying with his mother at the apartment, got into an argument with McKoy, according to a Bensalem police news release. McKoy began choking Whispell, and Whispell then threw a punch at McKoy, police said.

That prompted McKoy to punch him twice in the temple and throw him to the ground, police said. While on the ground, McKoy struck Whispell in the head again, officials said.

McKoy jumped on top of Whispell, however the fight was broken up by family, the release states.

Later that night, Whispell could not sleep because of the pain in his head. Whispell lost consciousness and was taken to a hospital by ambulance. He was placed into a medically induced coma, but never regained consciousness, police said.

He died on July 4.

An autopsy revealed his cause of death was from complications of blunt impact injury to the head.

McKoy did not have an attorney listed for him Friday. His preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for May 23.

Whispell lived in Tunkhannock, Wymoming County, according to his obituary. He grew up in Bristol and attended Harry S. Truman High School.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Maple Shade man charged in death of brother-in-law in Bensalem