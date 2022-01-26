NJ man gets probation after attempting to mail 10 live iguanas to Hong Kong

FARMINGDALE - A borough man was sentenced to probation in federal court Tuesday after he attempted to send a package full of 10 live iguanas to Hong Kong labeled as “Toys,” announced U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.

Jason Ksepka, 44, will serve six months of home confinement. Ksepka previously pleaded guilty to violating the Lacey Act before U.S. District Judge Zahid Quraishi in Trenton, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Under the Lacey Act, the federal government prohibits the import, export, sale, acquisition or purchase of fish, wildlife or plants that are taken, possessed, transported, or sold in violation of federal and state law (and the laws of nations with whom the United States has treaties), according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The law, which went into effect in 1900, is intended to prevent the illegal trade of protected animals and plants, and prevent the unregulated spread of non-native flora and fauna in the United States.

On Nov. 7, 2017, Ksepka shipped a package via U.S. Priority Mail Express from the Lambertville Post Office destined for China, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Ksepka falsely described the contents of the package as “Toys” and the sender as “Luke Jacobs” on a U.S. Postal Service international shipping label and customs form that accompanied the package, the statement said.

However, inside the package were 10 rhinoceros iguanas, according to the federal government. The reptiles are described as “large, heavy-bodied lizards with a uniform gray body” that can grow up to 4½ feet in size and weigh as much as 20 pounds. The animals are omnivores and will eat a wide assortment of vegetable matter, invertebrates, small mammals and birds, according to SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment.

More local news: Damage to Garden State Parkway from arsonists' fire could cost $3.5 million, officials say

The species is native to the Caribbean island of Hispaniola, where the nations of Haiti and the Dominican Republic are located.

Story continues

One day after the package was mailed from the post office in Hunterdon County, it arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Nov. 8, 2017. The animals were intercepted at the airport’s mail facility by inspectors from the Fish and Wildlife Service and recovered from the package, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Ksepka had been paid $500 by an unnamed individual to falsely label the package and ship it to Hong Kong. One year prior to the shipment, the same individual had paid Ksepka another $500 to ship 10 other rhinoceros iguanas to Hong Kong, the statement said.

In addition to three years of probation, Judge Quraishi ordered Ksepka not to engage in the “take” of wildlife (defined under federal law as harassing, harming, pursuing, hunting, shooting, wounding, trapping, capturing or collecting wildlife) or otherwise attempting to engage in such conduct, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Crime: Long Branch woman who stole $450K from Affordable Housing Alliance sentenced to five years

Additionally, Ksepka is prohibited from ever being allowed to import, export, transport, sell, purchase or barter for any wildlife now or in the future. He also agreed, as part of the plea agreement, to pay a fine of $1,000 to the Fish and Wildlife Service’s Lacey Act Reward Fund, the statement said.

U.S. Attorney Sellinger attributed Ksepka’s successful prosecution to the work of special agents at Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Law Enforcement, under the direction of Resident Agent in Charge Sean Mann.

The federal government was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathleen P. O’Leary of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Government Fraud Unit in Newark.

Ksepka was represented by criminal defense attorney Linda Foster, assistant federal public defender, also based in Newark.

Erik Larsen: 732-682-9359 or elarsen@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Farmingdale NJ man tried to mail 10 live iguanas to Hong Kong