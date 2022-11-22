Wayne man killed, 16 taken to hospital after SUV crashes into Massachusetts Apple store

A New Jersey man was killed and at least 16 people were taken to the hospital after a man drove an SUV into an Apple store in a shopping plaza in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday, police said. Several others were also injured.

"This morning was an unthinkable morning," Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said in a press conference, adding, "This investigation is active and ongoing. We are very limited as to what we can say at this point."

The man killed was Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, and he died at the scene, the district attorney's office said Monday.

Bradley Rein, 53, was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on a charge of reckless homicide by motor vehicle after an investigation by state and local police, the Plymouth County district attorney’s office said.

Rein was arrested Monday night and is to be arraigned in district court in Hingham, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. It’s unclear yet whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Police say Rein was driving a 2019 Toyota 4Runner and "crashed" through the front glass of the store, according to Cruz. It's unknown how fast the SUV was going when it crashed into the store, Cruz said.

Police started receiving 911 calls regarding a vehicle inside a building at the Derby Street Shops around 10:45 a.m., Hingham Police Chief David Jones said.

Emergency workers aid injured shoppers after an SUV drove into an Apple store, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Hingham, Mass. Several people were injured in the incident, according to authorities.

Emergency responders found people injured outside and inside of the store, including a few that were "pinned against the wall by the vehicle," Fire Chief Steve Murphy said.

First-responders, co-workers and bystanders gave first aid to multiple victims, according to Cruz. Seven fire engines and 14 ambulances responded to the scene, Murphy said.

First responders took 16 people to three hospitals, Cruz said. But even more people later went to the hospital, patient totals from the hospitals suggest.

The emergency department at South Shore Hospital received 16 patients from the scene with "various acute and less acute traumatic injuries," and another later walked in, spokesperson Kristen Perfetuo said. Brigham and Women's Hospital treated two people, spokesperson Jessica Pastore said. And Boston Medical Center admitted three patients, spokesperson David Kibbe said.

Story continues

In a statement, Apple said it was "devastated by the shocking events" and the "tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store."

Colorado Springs shooting live updates: Suspect faces 5 counts of murder, hate crimes

Apple added: "Our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident. We are doing everything we can to support our team members and customers at this very difficult time."

Employees working in the store and nearby were "visibly shaken," Cruz said. "People are trying to get through and process what happened."

Asked about the driver, Cruz declined to provide additional information. When asked if the driver intentionally crashed into the store, Cruz declined to say, citing the ongoing investigation. The driver was not taken to the hospital and was with police officers, he said.

"This is an active and ongoing criminal investigation," Cruz said. "We're not going to be in a position where we can guess or speculate. We’re going to go slow and steady like we always do in criminal investigations making sure we can get to the bottom of what occurred."

Images shared by local media showed a large hole in the glass front of an Apple store, with stretchers, paramedics, ambulances, a fire truck and a tow truck outside.

Local officials were evaluating the building's structural stability, but there were no concerns at this time, Murphy said.

"Obviously the Apple store's a very busy place, and it's Monday of a holiday week," Cruz said. "I don’t exactly know how many people were in there. I’m sure that we will find out."

A 'good listener': What we know about the victims in Colorado Springs

Mickey Finn, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, told WHDH-TV he was inside the Apple store moments before the vehicle drove into the store. Finn told the outlet he saw two people on the ground and tables strewn about the store.

"People were in panic," Finn told the outlet.

Hingham, located about 15 miles southeast of Boston, is home to more than 24,000 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wayne NJ man dead after SUV hits Massachusetts Apple store