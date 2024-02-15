NJ man sent minor sex toys, paid her to make porn videos: feds

A New Jersey man has been arrested for allegedly sending sex toys to an out-of-state minor and paying her to use the items in sexually explicit videos and photographs for him, federal authorities said Wednesday.

Prosecutors say 45-year-old Jeremy Greenwald of South Amboy used an online chat platform to communicate with a 16-year-old girl and convince her to engage in sexually explicit conduct, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of New Jersey said in a news release.

During their conversations, which lasted from May 2022 through February 2023, Greenwald allegedly purchased and sent the minor costumes, lingerie, stuffed animals and sex toys. He also convinced her to use them while taking the videos or photos, according to the criminal complaint.

During this time, the minor sent him approximately 70 images and videos, authorities said. Financial records obtained by investigators showed Greenwald sent “numerous” payments to the minor in exchange for requested images or videos.

Authorities say those payments ranged between $7 and $10.

Greenwald was arrested Wednesday following an investigation by the Newark Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of online enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual conduct, and one count of receipt of child pornography.