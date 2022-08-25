NJ man sought in Queens homicide fled to Fresno, cops say

The New Jersey triggerman who gunned down a Queens man steps from home in June fled all the way to Fresno, Calif., but it was still not far enough to avoid capture, police said Thursday.

Suspect Rajtirath Bassi, 20, was extradited back to South Ozone Park on Wednesday, where he was charged with murder and weapons possession for gunning down victim Satnam Singh on June 25.

Singh was behind the wheel of a borrowed black Jeep Wrangler Sahara parked near 129th St. and Sutter Ave. when a gunman approached and started blasting about 3:45 p.m., cops said.

Medics rushed Singh, struck in the chest and neck, to Jamaica Hospital, where he died a short time later, cops said. He lived just down the street from where he was shot.

Singh had borrowed the Jeep from a friend a short time before he was killed, a police source said. He needed the Jeep to pick someone up.

It was not immediately disclosed why Bassi, who lives in Rahway, N.J., had shot Singh. Initially, detectives weren’t sure if the gunman was targeting Singh or was trying to kill the SUV’s owner.

After a few weeks, cops identified Bassi as the shooter and learned that he had fled New York and was heading west to Fresno.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s office helped grab Bassi and hold him until he could be extradited back to New York.

Bassi’s arraignment in Queens Criminal Court was pending Thursday.