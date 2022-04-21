NJ man who transported bodies to morgue stole credit cards from deceased to shop, authorities say

Local police arrested a man Tuesday in Sayreville, New Jersey, who stole credit cards from deceased people he was hired to transport to the morgue.

Kevin Thomas Jr., 43, allegedly used the cards to fund trips and basic needs and is currently detained at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center, according to NBC New York.

The Middlesex County's Prosecutor's office charged Thomas with credit card theft, identity theft, possession of prescription drugs without a prescription and possession of a credit card without consent.

Thomas worked for a company that transports people to the morgue after they have died, and the prosector's office told NBC New York that Thomas stole credit cards, wallets and other personal items as he brought the bodies in.

Authorities said that Thomas used the money to buy plane tickets, groceries, movie tickets and items from local businesses in the county.

It is not known whether Thomas has retained an attorney yet.