NJ man used device to steal $1,700 worth of fuel from Wawa in Delaware, authorities say

A New Jersey man was arrested last week after authorities say he manipulated a pump at a gas station in Delaware to steal over $1,700 in fuel.

Kelvin Giron-Brand, 34, of Paterson, installed a special device on a fuel pump at a Wawa in New Castle to dispense large quantities of fuel for a fraction of the cost, Delaware State Police said.

Troopers had responded just after 3 p.m. Tuesday to a reported fuel theft at the Wawa and found Giron-Brand at a pump in a white Ford van.

Investigators learned that a trend of diesel fuel thefts had been occurring at multiple Wawa gas stations in the area using devices installed on fuel pumps.

Troopers inspected the fuel pump that Giron-Brand was using and discovered one of these devices, according to authorities. Officers also found multiple containers in Giron-Brand’s work van that contained over $1,700 worth of fuel.

Giron-Brand had paid less than $20 for the fuel thanks to the manipulation device, authorities said.

Giron-Brand was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with shoplifting over $1,500, possession for burglar tools or instruments involving disabling of security systems and second-degree conspiracy, all of which are felonies.

Giron-Brand was being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $14,000 secured bond.





