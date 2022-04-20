When NJ man's car was stolen with son inside, a good Samaritan with 'dad instincts' helped

It was just three city blocks. Only about a quarter of a mile by Daniel Reiser's estimation. Hardly enough for the veteran marathon runner to break a sweat.

But as he ran after his car, watching it speed hell-for-leather down Tenafly's Central Avenue, his heart was pounding. It had been stolen while his son was in the back seat.

“He pulls away and it was the worst moment of my life," Reiser said of watching the attempted car thief, and perhaps unwitting abductor, get away.

It was 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 3. Reiser, who coaches his 11-year-old son Jonathan in soccer, had just left a game.

Rainfall did not delay the match's second half, and a wet soccer uniform, along with temperatures yet to hit the day's high of 48 degrees, left Jonathan shivering in the back seat of Reiser's Audi A8.

Daniel Reiser (right) with his son, Joseph.

Reiser wanted to get Jonathan home quickly, but he needed to stop at the Chase Bank to withdraw money for the referee's fee.

Figuring he wouldn't be long, and with the car parked directly in front of the bank's vestibule, Reiser left the engine running to keep the heat on for Jonathan.

Thinking it would be safer, he even took his key fob with him.

Then, out of the corner of his eye, he saw his car rolling backward.

"I immediately thought, 'What the hell is happening, Did I leave it in reverse?' "

An unknown suspect had entered his car and was driving it away with Jonathan in the back seat.

The panicked father clutched the car door handle, pounded on the window and screamed through the glass, trying to explain that his son was inside. He doesn't recall whether the thief acknowledged him with more than a passive glance.

"I was not going to let go of that handle," he said.

But as the suspect veered over the parking lot's curb, pulling a swift K-turn to make his escape, Reiser stumbled and lost his grip.

Bloodied from the fall and having sprained his thumb, he didn't feel much other than his heart sinking as he watched his car swerve through the bank's drive-thru ATM lane and begin speeding away down Central Avenue.

"I felt so helpless," he said. "I couldn’t do anything other than make some noise and [make] other people aware of what was going on. I was screaming at the top of my lungs."

One car stopped.

It was Michael Browne, a Jersey City resident who was on his way to CVS to buy a greeting card for his daughter. He told Reiser, "I got you," and took up the chase in his car, following the stolen car as it weaved through traffic, even driving on the wrong side of the road.

Reiser, using all his skills as a runner, followed on foot.

"I’d be lying if I said there was any other option," Browne recalled of his decision to follow Reiser's Audi. "It was primal dad instincts in both of us. I remember feeling the floor underneath my foot on the gas pedal and not letting go."

Browne followed Reiser's car through the busy four-way intersection at Piermont Road and over the tracks at West Railroad Avenue, where, without warning, the thief suddenly brought Reiser's car to a halt, bailed out and jumped into a black SUV that had been following him the whole time.

The vehicle sped away, and police were still searching for the suspect as of Monday.

Reiser said his eyes were glassed over so thickly with tears, he couldn't even tell what he'd just witnessed.

The 9 p.m. routine

Recently, New Jersey's acting attorney general, Matthew Platkin, said the state has seen a "serious spike" in car thefts over the last two years, and formed a new task force to curb the issue.

Multiple police departments say a lax attitude toward locking cars with key fobs inside has facilitated the wave, but they struggle to bring attention to the issue, even initiating a nightly tweet program called the "9 p.m. routine" that reminds residents to lock their cars and bring the fobs inside their homes.

But not everyone follows their local police department's Twitter account.

During an interview last month, the attorney general said car thefts jumped by 22% in 2021 from the prior year and have continued to increase, with a 31% leap just two months into 2022.

Further complicating the issue, stolen cars are often used in the commission of a secondary, or more serious, crime, such as shootings, Platkin said.

Police even believe the SUV that helped Reiser's thief flee was possibly stolen as well, Reiser said, adding that they showed him home surveillance video of two men checking car door handles.

He said he recognized the black SUV and the man who was in his car in the footage.

Did the thief know?

While Reiser acknowledged he shouldn't have left his car idling, he still wonders what would make a thief so emboldened as to steal a car from a busy county road just before noon on a weekend.

The father of four worries that the answer may lie in a directive that Gurbir Grewal, the state's attorney general at the time, issued to all law enforcement agencies in December 2020. It prohibits officers from pursuing cars for any crime less than a first-degree offense, or a limited number of serious second-degree crimes, including kidnapping.

Tenafly Capt. Timothy O'Reilly said the police would have been permitted to pursue Reiser's car in this case, and he does not advise duplicating Browne's actions.

"I understand people want to help in these situations," he said. But he added that he "would not encourage people to pursue vehicles on their own."

Instead, O'Reilly recommends that witnesses call 911 and offer as much information as possible, such as a description of the vehicle, its license plate number, and in what direction the car is headed.

But mystery surrounds what made this particular thief steal a car with an 11-year-old boy in the back seat.

Reiser said he's not sure if the thief knew whether Jonathan was there when he first set out to take the car, saying the man may have been fixated on the theft and little else, even though the boy is hard to miss.

Conversely, his son Jonathan was reading and failed to notice there was a stranger behind the wheel until the vehicle began hurtling away from the bank.

He later told his father, "You never drive that fast," Reiser said.

Investigators do not believe the thief knew there was a child inside the car, and the realization was likely what led him to abandon the vehicle, O'Reilly said.

However, Browne thinks the “cumulative stress” of being chased by himself and Reiser was an effective deterrent.

“I’d like to believe both things can be true,” Reiser said of whether it was the thief's late realization he had accidentally found himself in the role of child abductor or the quick work of Browne.

Both fathers are rattled. Browne said the experience has left him unable to sleep and eat.

"Maybe leaving the car idling was a bad judgment call," said Reiser. “Will I do that again? No.”

