NJ memorial grows as global COVID-19 deaths top 5M

Bringing Up Bates star Lawson Bates proposed to girlfriend Tiffany Espensen during the couple's recent trip to Italy, PEOPLE exclusively revealed Thursday. The two started dating this February and couldn't be more excited to start their life together — scroll through to see all the photos from Bates' romantic proposal in Tuscany. Bates, 29, told Espensen, 22, they were traveling to Italy to shoot a music video for their recent duet "Crazy Love," but he decided to use the work trip as an opportunity to surprise her with a proposal, he told PEOPLE.