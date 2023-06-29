NJ murder-for-hire mastermind sentenced to 24 years for having colleague killed

Sean Caddle was sentenced in federal court Thursday to 24 years in prison for his role in the baffling murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the death of his friend nearly a decade ago.

It was far more punitive than the 15 years prosecutors requested for the man who admitted hiring two hitmen to kill his former friend Michael Galdieri.

Ostensibly because he had agreed to cooperate with federal investigators on unrelated cases, Caddle awaited his sentencing for a year and a half at home wearing an ankle monitor, a show of leniency that stunned legal experts and led many to predict Caddle, a political consultant, possessed information that would lead to significant arrests or bring down powerful people.

Instead, his cooperation led to the indictment of one man, the former chief of staff to the Senate president, for tax evasion and wire fraud.

Sean Caddle walking to the Federal Courthouse in Newark where was sentenced.

Caddle worked for a long list of high profile clients over his two decades as a political operative, including U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and former state Sen. Raymond Lesniak, and was one of the first in New Jersey to take advantage of newly-sanctioned, largely-unregulated political groups that could raise and spend unlimited amounts of money without disclosing their donors, many of which were linked to Lesniak.

Caddle, 45, faced the potential of a life sentence and a $250,000 fine for his guilty plea to the federal murder-for-hire charge.

Judge John Michael Vazquez said Caddle paid two men $15,000 to kill Galdieri, a one-time Jersey City council candidate and the son of a state senator. The hitmen, George Bratsenis and Bomani Africa, stabbed Galdieri to death on May 22, 2014 and set his second-floor apartment on fire.

Caddle had Galdieri killed because he repeatedly extorted money from Caddle, who worried that Galdieri might go public about things he had seen while working for Caddle on campaigns and ruin his career, according to sentencing documents.

According to Caddle, in his final months Galdieri "had become increasingly erratic due to drug use and regularly asked Caddle for money," according to the documents.

"Fearing that Galdieri's revelations would ruin him as a political consultant and cause his clients to abandon him, Caddle made the fateful decision to have Galdieri killed," the document says.

Vazquez gave Bratsenis 16 years in prison, more than prosecutors’ recommended 12½ to 15 years, and 20 years in prison to Africa, above the 15 to 18 years prosecutors put forward.

Murder for $15,000?

Prosecutors chronicled in sentencing memos the plot they say led to the death of Galdieri.

Bratsenis began working for Caddle in 2013 on a state Senate campaign, shortly after Bratsenis was released from prison. Caddle met Bratsenis through Caddle’s brother, James, who was serving time for kidnapping, burglary and robbery in the same New Jersey prison as Bratsenis.

Bratsenis and Caddle lived together during the campaign, but Bratsenis returned to Connecticut after the November election.

This 2014 photo provided by the Connecticut Department of Correction, shows George Bratsenis. The 73-year-old hit man who recently pleaded guilty to the contract killing of a political consultant in New Jersey says he's finally through living a life of crime. Bratsenis was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday for a Connecticut bank robbery.

At a dinner at Caddle’s home in March or April 2014, Caddle told Bratsenis he was aware of Bratsenis’ extensive criminal history and a murder he committed in 1984.

Caddle told Bratsenis he wanted to have someone killed, and asked if he knew whether someone would commit the murder for $15,000.

Bratsenis then recruited Africa, a longtime accomplice he met in prison. Caddle gave Bratsenis between $2,000 and $4,000 up front, and told him the target he wanted dead within the month: Michael Galdieri. Caddle was angry that Galdieri had been stealing money from him.

"I just got caught between two people that I thought were friends and everything, and one turned against the other, and disaster struck," Bratsenis said during his March sentencing. He called Galdieri "a real nice guy," having known Galdieri for a couple of years before the murder and having worked with him on a 2013 state Senate race.

Bratsenis and Africa staked out Galdieri’s apartment several times. On May 22, Bratsenis drove from Connecticut to a Newark bus station, where he picked up Africa, who had traveled from Pennsylvania.

That evening, not long after Galdieri let them into his building, the pair stabbed him to death. Galdieri's body had multiple stab wounds to the neck, head and upper torso, and he lay on the floor in a large pool of blood.

On May 22, 2014, Michael Galdieri was stabbed to death, his body left in his burning Jersey City apartment.

"Galdieri was expecting Bratsenis' visit"because they had discussed Bratsenis robbing money from drug dealers in jersey City who Galdieri had identified," according to court documents.

Bratsenis doused the apartment in gasoline and set the apartment on fire.

"It was a vicious killing ... It was so violent that Mr. Africa was stabbed in the frenzy," said Lee Cortes, the executive assistant U.S. Attorney.

A day later, Bratsenis met Caddle in an Elizabeth diner parking lot. As they sat in Caddle’s car, Caddle paid Bratsenis the remaining share of the money, which he shared with Africa. Caddle had to go to the bank to withdraw more funds, because he didn’t have all of the cash on hand, according to Vazquez.

That same day, Hudson County investigators interviewed Caddle about Galdieri's death. He discussed Galdieri's drug use and aspects of his personal life, but "did not disclose his role in the murder," court documents say.

"This was not just a fleeting crime of passion," the prosecutors write in their sentencing document. "It was a carefully planned, premeditated crime.

"And after it was done, Caddle in cold-hearted turn attended the repast for Galdieri," the prosecutors write.

Initially after the killing, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office pursued a whole host of lurid and wild theories that apparently never bore fruit, from an Art Deco painting to Galdieri’s drug use and sexual encounters to connections to supposed members of the Russian mafia and a Brooklyn gang. Caddle did not appear to be their focus.

The case was cold until Bratsenis admitted to the murder sometime in 2016, Vazquez said. He was in prison after being arrested for a string of armed bank robberies in Connecticut, and offered up information on the Galdieri murder presumably to get a better deal on the Connecticut case, Vazquez said. After authorities presented Africa with Bratsenis’ story, Africa started cooperating as well.

The earliest public connection between the hit men, Caddle, and Galdieri appear in a January 2019 federal search warrant obtained by NorthJersey.com. Federal agents raided Caddle’s house, searching for records linking Caddle to Galdieri, Africa and Bratsenis — such as emails, texts, notes, diary logs, call logs or other notes — as well as records for more than 50 super PACs, political parties, unions and corporations that pumped millions of dollars into elections throughout the state.

Africa’s attorney signed a plea agreement on his behalf in Dec. 2020, and Bratsenis signed a deal in Aug. 2021.

After proffering with federal authorities in September 2021 on a separate investigation, Caddle signed a plea agreement in November 2021.

Tax evasion and wire fraud

Former prosecutors and defense attorneys expressed surprise that Caddle’s cooperation has led to only one indictment that the public knows about — at least so far— given that he was allowed to remain at home for the past year and a half, despite pleading guilty to murder-for-hire.

Caddle’s name appears in court filings for Tony Teixeira, the former chief of staff to Senate President Nicholas Scutari and Lesniak. Teixeira is scheduled to be sentenced on July 24, after the hearing was rescheduled twice.

Senate President Nick Scutari (right) speaks with his chief of staff Tony Teixeira in the Assembly Chamber at the State House in Trenton Tuesday, March 8, 2022, before Governor Phil Murphy delivered his Budget Address.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of tax evasion and one charge of wire fraud, confirming in court he conspired with Caddle to overcharge campaigns, political action committees and nonprofits for work done by Caddle's consulting firms and split the difference.

Teixeira and Caddle inflated invoices and defrauded the groups out of more than $100,000 between 2014 and 2018, according to the charges by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The two men split the proceeds, concealing the kickbacks to Teixeira through cash and checks made out to Teixeira’s relatives, according to court filings. Teixeira didn’t report the gains to the IRS, underpaying taxes by more than $47,000, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

'Additional assistance in other matters'

A sentencing document filed by Caddle's lawyers, Edwin J. Jacobs and Jordan Barbone, provide clues about why federal prosecutors have allowed Caddle to live at home wearing an ankle monitor since his guilty plea on Jan. 24, 2022.

Jacobs notes "the government's glowing recitation" of Caddle's "substantial assistance," and that the government acknowledged his cooperation "made the case" against Teixeira.

Jacobs notes in his document the government confirms that Caddle also "provided additional assistance in other matters" and "provided 'other assistance' which for unknown reasons, 'did not prove actionable.'"

Caddle met with federal law enforcement officials at least seven times in person, according to Jacobs.

Caddle also spoke with agents by telephone at least 50 times, and collected information and documents and provided them to the agents. And he made "numerous recordings of his conversations with individuals he provided incriminating information on," according to the Jacobs filing.

Caddle also recorded over 30 conversations with people, including in-person meetings and telephone calls that were recorded, according to Jacobs.

Jacobs and Barbone argued for a more lenient sentence for Caddle of nine years, noting that because of his cooperation as a witness he and his family "were placed in danger and at risk of injury," and because his cooperation "caused serious financial damage to him and his family."

Caddle's wife and children "will continue to live in poverty because of" Caddle's cooperation, Jacobs argued.

