NJ musicians help with Sandy relief: This week in Central Jersey history, Dec. 11-17

Two dozen musical artists worked on the Superstorm Sandy relief anthem, "Restore the Shore," composed by Lisa Bouchelle, recorded at Sound Spa Recording and Production Studio in Edison, it was reported on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2013.

Among the Jersey greats who performed were "Southside" Johnny Lyon, John Popper of Blues Traveler, Gary "U.S." Bonds, E Street Band bassist Garry Tallent, Bon Jovi guitarist Bobby Bandiera, North Brunswick's Glen Burtnik, and Hunterdon County rocker Christine Martucci.

Singer-songwriter Lisa Bouchelle rehearses at Sound Spa Recording and Production Studio, where the Sandy relief song, “Restore the Show” was recorded. In the back is Steve DeAcutis, owner of the studio.

Here's a look at events that happened in Central Jersey from five, 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago this week.

Five years ago

Dec. 11, 2018: A new 24-hour Pediatric Emergency Department at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital New Brunswick, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, opened its doors at 7 a.m.

Dec. 14: It was reported Hector Rodriguez, the chief judge of the Franklin Township Municipal Court, was cited by the state Supreme Court's Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct with violating rules of judicial conduct.

Dec. 14: U.S. District Judge Brian A. Martinotti ruled PennEast could have access to the properties on the pipeline route in western Hunterdon County to perform surveys in preparation for the acquisition of the land through eminent domain.

Dec. 14: Marshall Crenshaw performed a solo concert of his own pop-rock songs at Roy's Hall in Blairstown.

Ronald Rebernik

Dec. 15: Through a plea agreement, Ronald Rebernik of Raritan Borough, pleaded guilty to a series of charges in the death of Matias Ortega, 1, earlier that year, it was reported.

Dec. 16: In their first meeting since 2012, the Rutgers University wrestling team beat Rider University, 28-6, at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway.

Dec. 17: It was reported the Plainfield Public School District had formed a new partnership with Discovery Education to bring Techbooks into the city's classrooms.

10 years ago

Dec. 11, 2013: Samuel Woody, 43, a former Plainfield police sergeant, was convicted of forcing a woman to undress for him while he masturbated, threatening to put her in jail.

Dec. 13: Record producer, author, songwriter, singer and multi-instrumentalist Joe Harvard's Lou Reed Tribute was presented at Belmar Arts Council in Belmar.

Dec. 14: In men's college basketball, Rutgers beat UNC-Greensboro, 89-72.

Dec. 16: About 150 Highland Park residents, school faculty and staff gathered at a school district strategy meeting and then outside for a candlelight vigil in protest of the previous month's elimination of 10 school secretarial positions.

Dustin J. Friedland and his wife, Jamie, in an undated photo.

Dec. 17: It was reported representatives from area malls emphasized that safety and security were top priorities in the wake of the Sunday, Dec. 15, 2013, fatal shooting of Dustin J. Friedland, 30, of Hoboken, at The Mall at Short Hills

1998

Dec. 14: George Switlyk, 41, of Palm Beach, Fla., formerly of Clinton Township, who was the founder of Hunterdon National Bank and of Lloyds Acceptance, was sentenced to a year in federal prison on charges of bank fraud and witness tampering.

Dec. 15: The trial of Avery Smith of South Bound Brook, accused of burning down the home of his landlord, Nancy Ianello in November 1996, began in state Superior Court in Somerville.

Dec. 16: It was reported New Jersey's jobless rate for November was 4.5 percent, which was slightly higher than the national 4.4 percent unemployment rate for November 1998.

Dec. 16: The New Jersey Devils beat the NY Rangers, 6-3, at Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford.

Phyllis Diller

Dec. 17: Phyllis Diller would perform two shows on Thursday, Dec. 31, 1998, with The Duprees, at Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, it was reported.

1973

Dec. 11, 1973: Richard Kilroy, an international vice president of the Brotherhood of Railway and Airline Clerks, said the parent organization would not support strike action by non-operating employees of the Central Railroad of New Jersey and the New York and Long Branch Railroad.

Dec. 14: It was reported the Public Utility Commission approved a plan that would allow New Jersey Bell Telephone to pass cost of living increases on to its customers beginning January 1974.

Greg McAllister takes charge for Scotch Plains as he grabs rebound at Plainfield. Raiders took charge of the game to win the opener.

Dec. 14: In the season opener for both high schools at the Watchung Conference basketball game, Scotch Plains-Fanwood beat Plainfield, 56-38.

Dec. 14-16: The Oak Tree-Menlo Lions Club presented Victor Herbert's "Babes in Toyland" at the John P. Stevens High School auditorium in Edison.

Dec. 16: Neither snow nor locked gasoline pumps kept Central Jersey motorists off of the highways. Traffic flowed in a steady stream along Route 22 all afternoon, and State Police at Somerville reported "medium" traffic on Interstate 287.

1923

Dec. 11, 1923: A contract for a proposed Amboy bridge was awarded by the State Highway Commission to the firm of Stillman, Delehanty & Ferrit of Jersey City. The low bid was $3,702,921.97.

Richard Barthelmess and Mary Astore in “The Bright Shawl.”

Dec. 12-13: The movie, "The Bright Shawl," starring Richard Barthelmess and Mary Astor, was presented at Reade's Strand Theatre in Perth Amboy.

Dec. 13: Showing a decrease of approximately $2,500 in the amount to be raised by taxation in 1924, the Middlesex County Board of Freeholders tentatively adopted the 1924 budget at a meeting and fixed Thursday, Dec. 27, 1923, as the date for a public hearing on the various items in the budget.

Dec. 14: John F. Miller of New Brunswick retracted his plea of not guilty to robbing the store of Max Dieches at South River in October 1923 and entered a plea of guilty. Merchandise included a large quantity of suits and overcoats.

Dec. 14: The South River High School basketball quintet had its third consecutive victory of the season over Hightstown High School, 34-14, on the auditorium court at South River.

Dec. 14: For the second time within two days, the Chamberlin and Zipf Federal prohibition forces invaded Perth Amboy and made six raids.

