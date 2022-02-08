NJ nanny's child abuse conviction thrown out over faulty police interrogation

TRENTON – The state Supreme Court has overturned the child abuse conviction of a Bernards nanny because her Miranda rights for an attorney to be present during questioning were violated.

By a 6-0 vote, the justices on Tuesday overturned the 2018 conviction of 47-year-old Laura Gonzalez, of Paramus, who was found guilty by a jury of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault. She was sentenced by Judge Angela Borkowski in Superior Court in Somerset County to nine years in state prison.

Gonzalez was hired in January 2017 by a Bernards couple to assist with the care of their child, who at the time was not quite 2 years old. Another son, Tommy – not his real name – was born the following month.

When the mother returned to work in May 2017, Gonzalez was put in charge of the two children.

Five months later in October 2017, the couple began noticing changes in Tommy's behavior and he began favoring his right leg, court papers say.

On Thanksgiving, the family was getting ready to go to Long Island for dinner, but Tommy started crying whenever his mother tried to pick him up or touch his leg.

They took him to an urgent care center which found Tommy had a fractured femur and tibia.

They then took him to Morristown Medical Center where doctors found another fracture in Tommy's leg. A caseworker from the state Department of Child Protection and Permanency and a Somerset County Prosecutor's Office detective questioned the parents and Gonzalez.

In the interview with Detective Iris Reyes, Gonzalez at first denied responsibility for the injuries.

During the interview, the detective lied and told Gonzalez that video surveillance cameras had captured her interactions with Tommy, but the house had no cameras, court papers say.

Reyes then told Gonzalez that if she was lying "the situation is going to get worse."

At that point, according to court papers, Gonzalez asked, "But now what do I do about an attorney and everything?"

At that point, according to the Supreme Court ruling, the questioning should have stopped because it was an "ambiguous invocation" of her right to have an attorney present.

Reyes was required to ask follow-up questions to clarify Gonzalez's question, the court ruled, adding that everything she told the detective should have been excluded from the trial.

"A suspect need not be articulate, clear or explicit in requesting counsel,” the justices wrote in their opinion. "Any indication of a desire for counsel, however ambiguous, will trigger entitlement to counsel."

But the questioning continued.

Gonzalez then said it was possible she had grabbed Tommy in a certain way and may have injured him. She also said that sometimes she "had to stretch" his legs to get him to sit in his chair.

But later in the interview, Gonzalez admitted that the children frustrated her and that she was stressed and "full of anger" toward the boys and admitted to shaking, swinging, hitting, suffocating and throwing Tommy.

She also admitted that she "took it all out on the boy" and had struck him in the head with a closed fist, court papers say.

Near the end of the interview, Reyes asked Gonzalez if she wanted to write the parents a note. Gonzalez agreed and wrote a note in which she described herself as a "monster" and expressed hope that God would forgive her.

The case will be remanded to Superior Court for any future proceedings.

Though the issue was not raised in the court's decision, Justice Barry Albin said the justices in the future should consider whether police should be allowed to use lies during interrogation.

Although the court has decided previously that police may use "deception or trickery" to induce a confession, Albin wrote that the use of lies "is not just an ethical concern about whether the ends justify the means" but that the use of lies "may overbear the will of a suspect, overcome the suspect's ability to resist the psychologically coercive pressures inherent in the interrogation process and, in some instances, elicit a false confession."

