NJ needs parental notification for teen marijuana, alcohol possession

After two years in which public drinking for people under age 21 has been decriminalized in New Jersey, I am pleased that state lawmakers are reconsidering the law.

New legislation (S.3954/A.5610) — strongly welcomed by members of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police — would create a $50 penalty for people under 21 carrying alcohol or marijuana and allow police, once again, to notify parents or guardians of those under 18 who are fined.

Under the current law, there are no penalties for young people who possess alcohol or marijuana. Our officers could write one warning or 100 warnings; it doesn’t make a difference and has certainly not changed any behavior.

I am pleased legislators are also reconsidering the fact that police officers caught searching a minor for marijuana or alcohol could face criminal charges for “deprivation of civil rights.” The new bill provides important protections for officers, in which anyone would need to prove police were acting “purposeful” in depriving civil rights.

Making these important modifications to the law will ensure that youth do not flout the use of drugs or alcohol, while weakening the ability of police to protect and serve.

Ed Kerr

The writer is president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police and chief of the Spring Lake Police Department.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ legal weed: Police chiefs support parental notification for underage possesion