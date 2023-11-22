NJ Office of Homeland Security warns residents to watch for physical and cyber threats

The New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness is warning residents to look for signs of physical and cyber threats through the holiday season.

The Office of Homeland Security and the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell, its cybersecurity division, offer holiday tips to stay alert.

“Whether it’s shopping, attending services or participating in public seasonal festivities, we’re asking the public to remain vigilant," Gov. Phil Murphy said. "While people hope they’ll never have to make that call, the public can play a vital role to ensure New Jersey has a safe holiday season.”

If there are signs of physical or cyber threats, report any suspicious activity to the Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness.

Cyber crime photo illustration, courtesy of Photospin.com

What are holiday public gathering tips?

NJOHSP’s recommends all faith-based communities and houses of worship keep congregations informed and updated on emergency operations plans and complete a facility vulnerability risk self-assessment. The NJOHSP has a “See Something, Say Something” campaign that promotes suspicious activity reporting includes the five W’s:

Who is being suspicious?

What is happening?

When did you observe it?

Where is the activity taking place?

Why are you suspicious?

NJOHSP offers numerous reporting resources on its website, including the 15 signs of terrorist-related suspicious activity

The public can report suspicious activity by contacting local police or NJOHSP’s Counterterrorism Watch Desk at 866-4-SAFE-NJ (866-472-3365) or at tips@njohsp.gov.

What are cybercrime tips?

Online shoppers face a significant seasonal risk of cyberattacks. Here several effective tools and best practices to help combat online consumers this holiday season.

Be wary of links and attachments in emails.

Take precautions with social media ads.

Avoid public computers and public Wi-Fi.

Enable multi-factor authentication wherever possible.

Watch for holiday-themed ecards and messages to install malware.

"Social media platforms are a target for cyber criminals and with retailers and shoppers both experiencing the strains of inflation, consumers may feel pressured to make quick holiday purchases and more willing to buy from unknown vendors to get a great deal," says NJCCIC Director Michael Geraghty. "It’s always best to shop from trusted sources.”

Currently, New Jersey does not have any threats.

"But the upcoming holiday crowd surges expected at both indoor and outdoor locations, the public should remain vigilant and maintain situational awareness at mass gatherings," says NJOHSP Director Laurie Doran.

For more information on staying safe this holiday season and year-round, visit njohsp.gov and cyber.nj.gov.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: New Jersey Office of Homeland Security says beware of cyber threats