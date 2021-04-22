NJ officials review police taking bike, cuffing Black person

·2 min read

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey authorities are reviewing an incident captured on video showing police handcuffing a Black youth and confiscating his bike, prosecutors confirmed on Wednesday.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's office said the matter, which unfolded over the weekend in Perth Amboy and led to critical comments online about policing, is under review. But authorities declined to comment further.

The office of Perth Amboy Mayor Helmin Caba said in a statement posted on Tuesday that the youth shown in the video was taken into custody, then released to a guardian along with his bike.

The mayor's statement cites disorderly conduct, but it's not clear if the unidentified “juvenile” was ever charged.

The incident, which the mayor's office said happened on Saturday, led to comments online after a 55-second clip was posted online along with the comment: “We can’t even ride bikes now... I’m not surprised. I’m just angry.”

That version on Twitter has more than 5 million views with commenters asking about the extent police will go to “harass black people.” The person who filmed the videos posted versions on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

The short clip shows officers ordering the riders to dismount their bikes, amid crosstalk. The officers then handcuff the young Black person, though it’s unclear why. Officers then lead him to the police SUV and place him in the back.

A longer, 17-minute video, posted on YouTube by the same person who filmed the shorter clip, shows more than a dozen bikers riding through Perth Amboy before police stopped them. The footage, which is edited, shows riders popping wheelies, chatting, stopping to buy a 24-pack of bottled water and jumping off steps on their bikes. They also at times cross over the double yellow line into traffic and veer close to cars, appearing to graze them.

At the end of the longer clip, police are shown returning bicycles to members of the group of riders they stopped, and a sergeant says the group had been warned to stop riding in the middle of the road.

Recommended Stories

  • Grandview man found not guilty at trial for 2019 fatal shooting of child’s grandfather

    Police said the shooting occurred during a custody dispute involving Wright, the girl’s father, and Lewis, the maternal grandfather.

  • Fact check: Police say there's no evidence of a serial killer in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

    Police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, say online claims of an active serial killer in the area have no factual basis.

  • Matt Chapman

    Check out this week's Fantasy Baseball Fearless Forecast

  • Australians hit back at Britain over 'bad tactics' ahead of trade negotiations

    Australian Government insiders have hit back at Britain over "sledging" by Liz Truss’s allies ahead of trade talks this week. The Telegraph revealed on Tuesday that sources close to the International Trade Secretary were briefing that Dan Tehan, the Australian trade minister, was "inexperienced" in comparison. Allies of Ms Truss complained of "glacially slow" progress over a UK-Australian trade agreement, and warned that Mr Tehan "needs to show that he can play at this level" when the pair meet for negotiations on Thursday. They also claimed that the British cabinet minister was plotting to sit Mr Tehan "in the Locarno Room [in the Foreign Office] in an uncomfortable chair, so he has to deal with her directly for nine hours". An Australian minister told this newspaper that the remarks were "full of hubris" and hit back that Mr Tehan is "from the land" and "has the stamina" to see off Ms Truss’s tactics. Unimpressed, the frontbencher commented ironically: "I love it when Brits underestimate us." The minister, speaking on condition of anonymity, continued: "Sledging is a fine art, which we have mastered on the pitch. This is just the Brits gobbing off." Australian officials also weighed in to counter the UK Government briefing. An official at the country’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said: "If this was briefed by a member of Truss’s staff, that is very disrespectful." The official told the Sydney Morning Herald: "It’s also a very bad tactic. It won’t work." In response to the claim that Mr Tehan was "inexperienced" in trade talks, it was pointed out that while Mr Tehan only took on the post of trade minister in December, he first joined DFAT in 1995. He served as a diplomat between 1999 and 2001, and between 2002 and 2005 worked as a trade adviser to the minister, helping to negotiate Australia’s free trade deal with the US administration under George W Bush. Ms Truss is said to have texted Mr Tehan on Tuesday night to say she was looking forward to seeing him and hoped for a productive two-day dialogue in London. The UK High Commissioner Vicki Treadall faced questions over the UK briefing. She defended the sources close to Ms Truss, insisting that Australia is one of "our closest friends and allies", but that "this is a trade negotiation so there will be tactics on both sides". Some British politicians also took a dim view of the briefing. Alistair Carmichael, Lib Dem MP and home affairs spokesman, branded it "embarrassing" and tweeted: "It's also a reminder that the Government has chosen to turn trade negotiations with a supposed ally into another avenue for domestic politics, on the bet that no one will notice the long-term negative side effects."

  • Covid news: UK ‘will suffer third wave this summer’ as Germany votes on ‘emergency brake’ lockdown law

    Follow the latest updates live here

  • 'Rutherford Falls' mixes humor, culture clash, native voices

    In Sierra Teller Ornelas’ family, those who could spin a good tale earned a seat at her grandmom’s expansive dining table, with lesser voices banished to the living room. “There was the feeling of holding court that was really big in my family,” said Teller Ornelas, who happily recalled another of the perks: “If I was in trouble and I could say something funny, I would get in less trouble.” The Native American writer is now sharing her narrative gifts with the world at large in “Rutherford Falls,” a new Peacock comedy she co-created and produces with Michael Schur ("The Good Place") and actor Ed Helms ("The Hangover").

  • Injured Jays OF Springer to play in intrasquad game Friday

    Blue Jays outfielder George Springer will play in an intrasquad game Friday, the next step on his return from two strained muscles that have delayed his Toronto debut. Springer signed a team-record $150 million, six-year deal with the Blue Jays this offseason but missed time in spring training, first because of a strained oblique and later because of a right quadriceps strain. The World Series MVP when Houston won its first title in 2017, Springer could return in this weekend’s road series against the Tampa Bay Rays, according to general manager Ross Atkins.

  • Matt Foster

    Check out this week's Fantasy Baseball Fearless Forecast

  • Trump administration ‘delayed’ $20billion of aid to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017, new report claims

    New report by US Inspector General’s housing department claims Trump administration delayed $20billion of aid to Puetro Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017

  • Senate passes Asian hate crimes bill, with McConnell’s early support

    The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly passed legislation on Thursday to spur greater reporting and review of anti-Asian hate crimes, an initiative that earned the early blessing of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

  • Alicia Garza Discusses Leaving Black Lives Matter, the Complications of Balancing Activism and Branding on Jemele Hill Is Unbothered

    One thing is for sure, two things are for certain: Spotify’s Jemele Hill Is Unbothered isn’t always what we expect, but it’s always a treat.

  • Black farmers in South Africa protest 'exclusion' from marijuana licenses in favour of rich white businesses

    Black farmers marched on Pretoria on Thursday claiming they are being excluded from marijuana licenses in favour of rich white-owned businesses. The Black Farmers Association of South Africa (BFASA) accused the minister of health, who oversees the medicines regulator, of issuing licenses to white people and foreigners to the black community's deliberate exclusion. “Dr Zweli Mkhize is to blame for the monopolisation of the cannabis industry because it is he who grants the licenses to the white-owned companies and if that is the truth then Dr Zweli Mkhize must step down,” the association said in a statement. The local community – which includes “monarchs, traditional healers, rural agriculture and Rastafarians” – have been unable to obtain licenses from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra), BFASA said. The regulator denied the claims, saying it issues licenses to “all applicants equally and with respect.” It added that the health minister is not involved “in any way” with operational processes. The Constitutional Court decriminalised the personal use and cultivation of cannabis in 2018. The cash-crop grows easily in South Africa’s climate, especially in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provinces. Rural black farmers have been cultivating the plant for decades but say they are not benefitting from the rapidly expanding cannabis industry. According to a report by data collection agency Prohibition Partners, South Africa’s cannabis market could be worth more than $23 billion by 2023. Investors range from big pharmaceutical companies to smaller cultivation businesses. Specialised venture capital funds like SilverLeaf Investments have been set up to pump money into the sector. However, activists claim that stringent license requirements including registering a specified plot size and setting up agreements with overseas buyers have crowded subsistence farmers out of the market. The regulator said: “The process to obtain a licence from Sahpra to cultivate cannabis for medicinal purposes is a rigorous one. There needs to be standardisation of the cannabis cultivars and assurance that the crops can be grown under conditions of strict security.”

  • Kiprizov sets rookie goal mark, Wild beat Coyotes 4-1

    Kirill Kripizov scored a dazzling goal to break Minnesota's rookie record, Cam Talbot stopped 39 shots and the Wild stretched their winning streak to five games with a 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. The Wild withstood a big initial flurry by Arizona and an early goal by Christian Dvorak in a tight-checking game. Kevin Fiala and Marcus Foligno each scored to put the Wild up, then Kiprizov deked Arizona goalie Darcy Kuemper out of the crease and scored on a wraparound.

  • Comedian Goes Viral for Hilariously Spot-On TikTok Series Detailing the Horrors of Working Retail

    Scott Seiss has been sharing a series of TikTok clips focused on the stupid things retail customers say to beleaguered employees on a daily basis.

  • Former UFC, Invicta FC fighter Pearl Gonzalez signs multi-fight deal with BKFC

    MMA veteran Pearl Gonzalez has signed a multi-fight deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

  • Judge orders third Proud Boys leader detained pending trial

    Charles Donohoe is the latest to be locked up in recent days while fighting charges of conspiring to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

  • I Had a Stiff Neck After My COVID Shot and Asked Doctors If It Was Normal

    I had a sore and stiff neck for the better part of two days after I received my first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (a few hours post-vaccination, I raised my arms to put my hair up and felt a sort of twinge in my neck). For transparency's sake, as of this article's publishing, I am one week out from my second dose.

  • Arizona lawmaker uses racist language, demands Black colleague be ‘sat down’ in clash over voting rights bill

    State representative Travis Grantham used term ‘coloured people’ during clash

  • Sotomayor gives blistering dissent to Trump SCOTUS appointees who find juvenile not worthy of parole

    Justice calls ruling ‘an abrupt break from precedent’

  • Former Bay City Rollers frontman Les McKeown dies aged 65

    The Scottish singer, famous for Bye Bye Baby, died suddenly at home aged 65 his family confirm.