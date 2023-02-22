NJ operative offered hitmen $15k for murder-for-hire. What we learned from new court docs

A New Jersey political operative who sought to have his business associate and friend killed was ready to offer $15,000 to hitmen to do the job, prosecutors say in newly released court documents.

The two hitmen should be sentenced to prison for about 15 years each, federal prosecutors recommended in redacted sentencing memos disclosed to NorthJersey.com on Wednesday.

Michael Galdieri, a Jersey City political operative and city council candidate, was found dead in his home office on May 22, 2014, with multiple stab wounds to his neck, head and torso, and his house was set aflame. His former friend and business associate, Sean Caddle, pleaded guilty to federal charges of murder-for-hire and is on home confinement with an ankle monitor awaiting sentencing in March.

Who the hitmen were

The two men he paid, George Bratsenis, 74, and Bomani Africa, 62, were longtime accomplices who met in prison and were arrested for a string of armed bank robberies in Connecticut shortly after the murder.

Africa, a Paterson native who grew up in an abusive household and was involved in gang activity, should be sentenced to prison for 15 to 18 years, prosecutors recommended to U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez. Africa is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday at noon in Newark. Bratsenis — who was convicted of killing a man in Connecticut, committing armed robberies in three states and plotting his own jailbreak — should be sentenced to 12 and a half to 15 years in the murder-for-hire case, prosecutors recommended.

“Given his age…and the lengthy prison sentence he invariably faces on this charge, Bratsenis poses less of a specific deterrence threat,” prosecutors wrote.

New details in case disclosed

The two seven-page memos signed by U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger, and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sean Farrell and Lee Cortes include details about the crime not formerly disclosed, but do not mention a motive as to why Caddle wanted Galdieri killed.

“The murder remained a cold case until two separate armed bank robberies in Connecticut set into motion an investigation that led to the discovery of the murder for hire scheme,” they wrote.

Caddle and Bratsenis' relationship

According to prosecutors, Bratsenis began working for Caddle in 2013 for a state Senate campaign shortly after Bratsenis was released from prison. Caddle met Bratsenis through Caddle’s brother, who served a sentence in the same New Jersey prison as Bratsenis, prosecutors wrote.

Bratsenis and Caddle lived together during the campaign, prosecutors wrote, but Bratsenis returned to Connecticut after the November election.

Offering $15K to murder Galdieri

Prosecutors wrote that at a dinner at Caddle’s home in March or April 2014, Caddle told Bratsenis he was aware of Bratsenis’ extensive criminal history and a murder he committed in 1984.

Caddle told Bratsenis he wanted to have someone killed, and asked if he knew if someone would commit the murder for $15,000, prosecutors wrote.

After Bratsenis recruited Africa, Caddle said he wanted Galdieri dead within 30 days and gave Bratsenis between $2,000 and $4,000 up front, prosecutors wrote.

Surveilling the apartment

Bratsenis and Africa surveilled Galdieri’s apartment several times. On May 22, Bratsenis drove from Connecticut to a Newark bus station where he picked up Africa, who had traveled from Pennsylvania.

Not long after Galdieri let them in, the pair stabbed him to death, and Bratsenis doused the apartment in gasoline from a plastic red gas can and set the apartment on fire.

A day later, Bratsenis met Caddle in an Elizabeth diner parking lot. Sitting in Caddle’s car, Caddle paid Bratsenis the remaining share of the money, which he shared with Africa, prosecutors wrote.

Documents redacted

The memos are littered with black boxes covering sections of text about the men’s criminal backgrounds, an entire section titled “The Advisory Guidelines Range is Life Imprisonment” and all references to Galdieri’s name.

The documents, dated Feb. 3, 2023 are marked "Confidential" and "Not to be filed." The U.S. Attorney's Office redacted and released copies to NorthJersey.com after the newspaper submitted a request for the documents to be disclosed.

The hitmen were each facing up to life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

'Carefully planned, premeditated attack'

Galdieri’s “murder was not a fleeting crime of opportunity; it was a carefully planned, premeditated attack that Bratsenis and Africa carried out for the money,” prosecutors wrote.

Bratsenis is scheduled to be sentenced on March 29, while Caddle’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 22.

Caddle and his attorney have said he is cooperating with federal investigators on a separate unknown investigation.

