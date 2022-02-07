NJ parents react to end of school mask mandate
New Jersey's governor is lifting the statewide COVID-19 mask requirement in schools early next month in a major step toward getting back to normal as the omicron surge drops off. (Feb, 7)
New Jersey's governor is lifting the statewide COVID-19 mask requirement in schools early next month in a major step toward getting back to normal as the omicron surge drops off. (Feb, 7)
Watertown Protect Trans Kids Rally shows local support for area LGBTQ+ children
There will be no post COVID, just open-ended accommodation of it. I’ll be working at home. I’ll be working at the office. How much at either place all depends.
Here's what happened after Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow issued an order regarding COVID-19 mitigations in Illinois schools.
Crazy Rich Asians actress Awkwafina released a statement in response to the backlash on social media after being nominated for an NAACP Image Award, reported Insider. Over the past year, she has faced harsh criticisms about her consistent use of a blaccent. Now, that blaccent won her both a nomination but also harsh criticisms from the public as a consequence.
On Friday, a Sangamon County judge granted temporary restraining orders that mean some students and school employees don’t need to mask or submit to COVID testing.
2022 Olympics: U.S. figure skater an 'emotional wreck' after withdrawing over positive COVID-19 test
“Landon loved playing football, his family and being around his peers and teachers. He will be deeply missed by his teachers and classmates.”
Mary DeVoto, who has worked as a teacher for 41 years, was discussing Native American history with high school students at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School and somehow the N-word snuck itself into the lesson.
College dining halls are largely terrible, but serving raw chicken to students is really pushing it. Unfortunately, one student alleges she was served a chicken patty with a completely raw center last earlier this week. Now, a nearby restaurant is taking advantage of the snafu by advertising chicken “cooked until it’s done.” Savvy marketing, indeed.
Over the past several years, schools have shifted to using restorative justice practices to discipline students' misconduct.
Free community college will no longer be included in Democrats' social spending package, which has so far failed to pass in the Senate, first lady Jill Biden announced Monday.Why it matters: Democrats have abandoned the provision that would give eligible students two years of free education at community colleges — the first lady's signature legislative initiative. She is a professor at a community college in Virginia.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Market
Retired educator Denis Smith says Ohio parents are free to send their kids to private or religious schools, but they shouldn't do it with tax dollars.
At least nine North Texas superintendents who have announced they would leave their jobs since the start of the school year.
Parents are outraged with schools celebrating the Black Lives Matter 'Week of Action'
Superintendent Deb Clemens and school board president Dave Newkirk issued a joint statement late Friday.
School districts and education officials nationwide have been planning how to spend their latest round of federal Covid relief funds.
As battles erupt around the country over how the subject of race should be treated in the classroom, a new survey finds Americans are split over whether schools should teach children about current-day racism. It found that 49 percent of 1,200 respondents from around the country said schools have a responsibility to ensure students learn […]
Updated As Omicron cases recede in most areas of the country and K-12 debate turns to the contentious question of whether students should still be required to wear masks, two Democratic states have charted a middle path that offers highly immunized districts the option to scrap face coverings in school. Massachusetts and Maryland allow districts […]
An attorney at the center of a mask mandate case affecting Illinois schools said districts enforce the mandate 'at their own peril.'
A state judge in Virginia on Friday issued a temporary restraining order blocking Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order making masking in schools optional.