NJ police departments warn parents about new Apple iOS 17 update. Should you worry?

Apple released a new feature included in the iOS 17 update called NameDrop, and some New Jersey police departments warn that it may come with a safety risk. While one should always be alert of your phone and who comes near it, parents should not be too alarmed at this new update.

What is NameDrop?

According to Apple, NameDrop is a new feature that allows you to share contact information with new people. When two Apple devices, specifically an iPhone or an Apple Watch, are unlocked and centimeters apart, a message will appear asking if you want to share your contact information or receive their contact information. One can choose to decline by simply locking their iPhone/Apple Watch or move away from the other phone.

NJ police departments warn about iOS update safety risk

This week the Wyckoff, Bloomingdale and Oakland police departments, among others, posted on Facebook a warning about NameDrop telling parents the feature allows the sharing of your photos, contacts and more. They advise for parents to turn NameDrop off in settings after their children's iPhone updates. Police departments across the country are following the same procedure in warning parents about the feature.

Like almost everything with technology, a safety risk is involved but parents should not lose sleep with this update. It is important to note for the syncing of information to happen both parties must consent. Also the phones must be on and extremely close together (centimeters apart) for the pop up message to appear.

How to turn off NameDrop

Parents have the option to turn off NameDrop entirely if they still fear the risk of personal information becoming exposed. They can go to settings, general, AirDrop, Bringing Devices Together and then change to OFF. The screen dot should appear as gray.

Airdrop safety risks

Airdrop is another Apple feature in which parents may fear their children could be exposed to harmful content. If two iPhones have Bluetooth turned on and are on Wi-Fi, someone can send photos to another person by simply clicking on the name of their Apple device. In 2019, explicit pictures were Airdropped to a student in a Montclair public school.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NameDrop warning issued by NJ police after iOS 17 update