NJ police will now be licensed under new law signed by Phil Murphy

Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a new measure Thursday establishing the licensing of police officers in New Jersey.

It took years to bring parties usually opposed on police accountability issues together. Once accomplished, the bill, with the support of police unions and the American Civil Liberties Union, saw swift passage after Murphy proposed it May 18.

"This wasn't easy," Murphy said during the bill signing at the Hudson County Public Safety Training Center in Secaucus. "The easy thing would have been for everyone to stay in their respective corners."

Eight members of the Assembly voted against it, to 70 in support on June 29. The Senate vote the same day went 40-0.

Murphy said the law will send "a strong signal to the community that transparency and accountability matter. These are the foundational principles for rebuilding the bonds of trust between the police and the communities they serve, especially - not only - but especially in our brown and Black communities."

Murphy acknowledged that a license for New Jersey police officers was a long time coming. Advocacy groups began pushing for the law more than 15 years ago.

"We're hardly breaking new ground here, but are finally catching up with our fellow states," Murphy said.

New Jersey joins 46 other states that have some form of licensing, he said.

The law, which Murphy called a "national model," goes into effect Jan. 1, 2024.

Licensing was one of several recommendations the Asbury Park Press made in its police misconduct series “Protecting the Shield” that were embraced by then state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal after its publication in January 2018. The series highlighted the fact that New Jersey stood nearly alone in the nation in failing to license police officers.

The disqualifications in the law for recruits or current officers seeking a license are similar:

Anyone convicted of a crime anywhere in the United States, an act of domestic violence or an offense that would preclude the applicant from carrying a firearm.

Anyone who committed a disorderly persons offense or petty disorderly persons offense involving dishonesty, fraud, or a lack of good moral character, unless the commission determines it to be minor in nature.

Two or more DWIs or reckless driving tickets. One of either does not disqualify an applicant.

Being named in a domestic violence restraining order or an extreme risk protective order, temporary or permanent.

Being the member of a hate group or a group that espouses or promotes the overthrow of local, state or federal government.

Showing support for one of those groups through social media, comments or other behavior.

For existing officers, the following provisions are added to the disqualifiers:

Knowingly making misleading, deceptive or untrue representations in the practice of being a law enforcement officer or in any document connected to police work, or practicing fraud or deceit or intentionally making a false statement in obtaining a license to be an officer.

Engaging in any unprofessional, unethical, deceptive, or deleterious conduct or practice harmful to the public, which includes: any sustained finding that the law enforcement officer filed a false report or submitted a false certification in any matter, mishandled or destroyed evidence, was untruthful or showed a lack of candor, or showed bias toward a particular group.

A license must be renewed every three years.

The law also establishes mandatory continuing education training for all police officers.

The up-to-date training will help officers adapt to changing technology and procedures, acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

The Attorney General's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability and a senior member of Platkin's staff examined licensing laws from other states to come up with the legislation Murphy signed, Platkin said.

"I believe it goes above and beyond any other state in the country," he said.

The law will ban non-disclosure agreements that seek "to conceal or prevent public review of the circumstances under which the officer separated from or was terminated or fired from employment by the law enforcement unit or state, county or municipal agency."

And the National Decertification Index, a registry of decertified cops, will be informed of New Jersey officers stripped of their licenses to prevent them from becoming an officer in another state, under the law. And the registry will be checked for new candidates.

The law also requires candidates to pass a psychological examination by a psychologist or psychiatrist before being considered for a license, a point that Murphy highlighted after the news conference as one of the best things drawn from other states.

The Police Training Commission will be the agency overseeing the licensing program.

Amol Sinha, executive director of the ACLU-NJ, recounted that when his office began advocating for licensure and decertification of officers more than 15 years ago, "it seemed like a pipe dream" that some believed would never happen in New Jersey.

He called the law Murphy signed strong, but highlighted other police accountability shortcomings.

New Jersey is among a few states that keep disciplinary records that identify officers with histories of misconduct hidden from the public, he said.

He called for civilian review boards with subpoena power and an end to qualified immunity, a legal doctrine that protects law enforcement officers and public officials from liability "even in instances of egregious misconduct."

"These are not easy issues to tackle," he said. "So today's a good day. We move one step closer to a reality where we have a system of professionalization where officers will be accountable, and we're one step closer to ensuring that the public can trust that officers will no longer engage in misconduct with impunity."

