NJ police officer sues township, claiming discrimination because of his ADHD

CLINTON TOWNSHIP - A township police officer has filed suit against the municipality, claiming he was the victim of discrimination because he has Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Stephen Hars, who has been a Clinton Township police officer since May 2018, filed the suit against the township in Hunterdon County Superior Court on Dec. 8.

The township has not yet filed an official response in court to the litigation.

In the 13-page lawsuit, Hars alleges a pattern of discrimination and retaliation not only for his ADHD, but for being the first officer in the department to request a six-week paternity leave.

When he joined the police department and was scheduled to undergo a mandatory drug test, Hars disclosed that he was taking a prescription drug for ADHD.

According to the lawsuit, Hars believed he was disclosing the information only to Thomas DeRosa, then a lieutenant and now chief, that he was taking the drug.

But then, Hars alleges, he "was mocked by several officers for taking the medication," the lawsuit says.

Four years later, in April 2022, Hars informed Lt. Jeffrey Glennon that he would be taking a six-week paternity leave in preparation for the birth of his daughter at the end of May.

But, after seeking the leave, Hars began to face retaliatory measures, the lawsuit alleges.

In a meeting with superior officers at the end of April 2022, Hars was notified he was "being written up" for an incident in February 2022 because he had written the wrong birth date on a summons for a person charged with illegal dumping.

When he learned of the error in February, Hars did not dispute he had made the error and thought it was the end of the matter.

"It was not until (Hars) sought paternity leave that he was informed he would be written up for the incident," the lawsuit states.

Hars also learned that he was going to be written up a second time when he transposed the name of a suspect on the department's fingerprinting machine. Hars was then ordered to take report-writing training, according to the lawsuit.

A few weeks later, Hars texted a supervisor to request his annual step increase in his salary and then he began his paternity leave. But his next paychecks did not contain the salary increase, according to the suit.

When he returned to work, Hars was told he would not be receiving the raise because of his "poor writing performance."

The lawsuit alleges that DeRosa would call Hars "Albert Einstein" because of the errors in the reports and the ADHD.

Later that month, according to the lawsuit, another superior officer told Hars he had taken too long of a paternity leave and "did not think it was necessary to spend that much time with a baby."

Under New Jersey law, parents of newborns are allowed six weeks of paternity leave.

In September 2022, Hars was asked to write a report why it took him six shots to kill a rabid fox. After watching the patrol car's video footage, Hars realized he had fired 13 rounds and informed a sergeant of the discrepancy.

Shortly after that, Hars was told he was suspended immediately with pay and the matter would be turned over to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office, according to the lawsuit.

The prosecutor's office declined to file any charges, but the department initiated an Internal Affairs investigation.

Then in December 2022, another Internal Affairs investigation was launched that accused Hars of incorrectly calibrating the speed radar in a patrol car.

The lawsuit says that was a matter for which Hars had received a reprimand two years previously.

In June, according to the lawsuit, Hars was officially charged in the radar calibration issue and a new hearing was scheduled for this month.

The lawsuit also alleges that the township "improperly impeded" Hars' ability to be hired by another police department.

