NJ police release video of brazen porch pirate. Here are tips to avoid becoming a victim

The Hackettstown Police Department is searching for a thief who stole a $3,000 package from a home in town Tuesday and is offering tips to prevent more victims of so-called "porch pirates" this holiday season.

The theft occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Musky Ridge Drive Tuesday, the department said in a press release. Security camera footage from the home shows a man walking to the front porch and placing the box inside a paper bag.

The video shows a white car pulling up as the thief turns and walks away with the package. The driver appears to know the suspect, as the vehicle slows down while the man leaves the property and heads toward it.

With Christmas less than two weeks away, more packages will be left on front porches as shoppers order gifts online for their loved ones. Hackettstown Police provided several steps for residents to follow to avoid thefts at their own homes:

Sign up for delivery alerts to find out when a delivery is scheduled and get instantly notified when a package has been delivered.

Ask a trusted neighbor to hold a package if you are unable to be home when it is delivered. If you see a package on a neighbor's doorstep, ask if they would like you to take it in until they are home.

If possible, require a signature for deliveries whether you are the recipient or the sender so packages will not be left unattended.

Ship packages to your place of work, or use the ship-to-store option when ordering.

If you have a home surveillance system, closely monitor it when packages are scheduled to arrive.

Police in Gloucester Township have even begun to leave out "bait packages" in an attempt to catch porch pirates. Officers will place fake packages with GPS trackers on front steps and track down anyone who takes the items from the porch.

"I would just warn anybody, if you're going to steal a package, be careful about it. You might have a Gloucester Township police officer right on your tail," Chief David Harkins told FOX29 Philadelphia.

Anyone with information on the Hackettstown theft is urged to contact the department at 908-852-3300. The public can also text "TIP HACKPD" followed by their message to 888-777.

