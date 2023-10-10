NJ police seek answers in deaths of Plainsboro family, including children ages 10 and 6.

It was a grim discovery that provided little answers.

And nearly a week later, investigators are still trying to figure out what led to a mother, father and two children being brutally killed. The shocking deaths in a New Jersey community have become an international news story, covered by the Times of India and other publications around the world.

Plainsboro Police are calling the family's deaths in their Titus Lane home a homicide case.

Deaths of Tej Pratap Singh, Sonal Parihar

Police found the bodies of Tej Pratap Singh, 43, Sonal Parihar, 42, and their two children, a 10-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl.

The tragedy has shocked the entire town, as neighbors described the family as happy and loving.

“We are all saddened by this tragic event. What happened in our community is beyond comprehension," said Plainsboro Mayor Peter Cantu in a statement released by the Plainsboro Police Department.

"Please be assured that this is an isolated occurrence and there are no additional concerns for the safety and well-being of the community related to this incident," Plainsboro Police Chief Eamon Blanchard said.

While police haven’t said it publicly, ABC New York reported sources indicated the husband was said to have killed his family before taking his own life. Police did say publicly that the public is in no danger from the events and confirmed no gun was used.

Questions remain: Parents, two children dead in Plainsboro homicide

The deaths have sparked sadness in the community and beyond.

"The district joins our community in grief and sorrow over this tragic event," said Superintendent of Schools David Aderhold.

Pratap moved to NJ from India

The youngest of seven siblings, Tej Pratap moved to America from India in 2009 with his wife after taking a job.

On his Linkedin page, he describes himself this way: “A passionate, hands-on, senior technology executive with (16) years of diverse technical and business experience, with emphasis on the design, configuration, management, and business continuity of large, distributed enterprise systems. Extensive experience in establishing the strategic value of Technology and working hand-in-hand with other Senior Business Executives.” It has been reported that his wife was also an IT professional.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Det. Atkinson of the Plainsboro Police Department at 609-799-2333 or Det. Morillo at the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-8843.

