NJ police union blasts Passaic County prosecutor over proposed detective suspension

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes faced new criticism by Pat Colligan, president of the New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association, over her proposal of a 45-day suspension for Detective Dean Cioppa, according to a statement by the police union.

The suspension is based on the disclosure of his volunteer work in his hometown of Pompton Lakes including being a volunteer firefighter, the high school booster club president, a member of the borough redevelopment agency, and the announcer for the Pompton Lakes High School football team.

"I am stunned but, unfortunately, not surprised by the Passaic County Prosecutor's actions," said Colligan. "We should be commending Detective Cioppa for his volunteer work, not tarnishing his good name and great work. The illogical nature of Prosecutor Valdes' proposal aligns with what we continue to see from her office."

The Passaic County Prosecutor's office did not immediately respond to request for statement.

Colligan stated that the investigation and proposed suspension are unjustified and that they are a disregard for community service, which is supposed to align with the prosecutor's office mission statement.

NJ State and PBA members sent two formal letters to Valdes' office in the beginning of the summer and have received no response, Colligan said, while Valdes is continuing to propose the suspension.

The state PBA is calling for immediate action in the reevaluation of the charges, according to Colligan.

"The current situation is unjust and counterproductive to fostering positive relationships between law enforcement and the community," he stated. "We expect a prompt and fair resolution to this matter."

Colligan also questioned the hiring of outside counsel by Valdes saying, "Expending critical financial resources to investigate a detective for doing volunteer work in his community is the epitome of government waste."

This is not the first clash between the state PBA and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office

In July of 2022, representatives from police unions throughout Passaic County voted "no confidence" in Valdes, demanding her immediate resignation.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Passaic County prosecutor faces backlash over proposed suspension