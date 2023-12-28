NJ police warn that AI-generated story about fatal Christmas shooting is false

BRIDGETON - An AI-generated news story falsely reported there was a fatal shooting on Christmas Day in Cumberland County, prompting police to put out a correction statement on social media.

"The joyous celebrations of Christmas Day in Bridgeton, New Jersey, were tragically cut short this year," the article, which initially appeared on NewsBreak but has since been taken down, began. "A local resident was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the 100 block of West Broad Street."

The article - which has an AI disclaimer at the bottom - goes on to say that the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office is investigating, and that no other details were released.

Bridgeton Police put out a statement on Facebook, telling the public that was "entirely false."

"Nothing even similar to this story occurred on or around Christmas, or even in recent memory for the area they described," the department said. "It seems this 'news' outlet's AI writes fiction they have no problem publishing to readers."

NewsBreak’s story included this warning:

“This post includes content assisted by AI tools. This content was assisted by AI and may contain errors. Please verify critical information with trusted sources.”

The story ends with a plea to end gun violence:

“In Bridgeton, and towns like it, the conversation often turns to what can be done,” the article stated. “Nationwide, new gun safety measures are being debated and sometimes enacted, aiming to address both the public health and socioeconomic facets of this crisis. Yet, as the community of Bridgeton comes to terms with their Christmas Day tragedy, the need for a more comprehensive solution is clear. For the families affected, for the communities shattered, and for a nation in search of peace, the pursuit of such a solution cannot wait.”

NewsBreak added an additional warning in a disclaimer linked to the article:

“The opinions expressed in the content belong to the original source or the AI model and do not necessarily reflect the views of our organization,” NewsBreak said.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: AI-generated story falsely reports fatal shooting in Cumberland County