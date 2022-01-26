NJ political operative admits masterminding murder-for-hire plot that left man dead

A New Jersey political operative admitted to a federal judge on Tuesday that he masterminded a 2014 murder-for-hire plot that left a Jersey City man dead.

Sean Caddle, 44, of Hamburg, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit murder, saying he hired two men from out of state to drive to Jersey City on May 22, 2014, where they stabbed the victim, who U.S. Attorneys did not name, and set fire to his apartment in an attempt to conceal the killing.

A copy of the complaint signed by U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger alleges Caddle met with one of the killers the next day and paid him "thousands of dollars in cash" to be split among the two assassins.

“This was a callous and violent crime, and this defendant is as responsible as the two men who wielded the knife,” Sellinger stated Tuesday.

Caddle was the executive director of the Committee for Economic Growth and Social Justice, which is said to have been affiliated with Sen. Ray Lesniak, who served in the State Senate representing Union County until his failed bid against Gov. Phil Murphy in the 2017 democratic primaries, according to The NY Observer.

Local: Hamburg voters approve $4.2 million bond to upgrade elementary school

The outlet also associated Caddle with political victories in the Newark Mayor's Office and a runoff election in Bayonne the same year as the murder.

According to Open Secrets, a website that tracks political contributions, Caddle donated $84,111 under his own name to Sen. Bob Menendez in the 2004 election cycle, when Menendez served in the House of Representatives.

The U.S. Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a request for the victim's identity and a copy of the complaint charging Caddle makes no reference to his possible motives for the plot nor his connection to the victim.

Caddle faces a maximum potential penalty of life imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

Staff Writer Ashley Balcerzak contributed to this report.

Nicholas Katzban is a breaking news reporter for NorthJersey.com. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.

Story continues

Email: katzban@northjersey.com

Twitter: @nicholaskatzban

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: Jersey City NJ: Hamburg man admits to murder-for-hire plot