NJ ranked as (only) the seventh-best state for foodies. Should we be higher?

In a recent ranking by HubScore, New Jersey has emerged as the seventh-best state in the United States for food enthusiasts. The ranking, which considered criteria such as cuisine affordability, cuisine diversity, and cuisine experience, placed New Jersey with a Foodie Index score of 50.3.

The Garden State along with New York, takes a stronghold on hot dogs. It's also known for its disco fries, Taylor ham (or pork roll if you're from South Jersey), bagels and of course the sloppy joe; a sandwich native to North-Central Jersey. In addition to its local foods, New Jersey is known for its vast variety of ethnic cuisines due to its large immigrant population. Some of the prominent diverse cuisines are Middle Eastern, Cuban, Indian-Pakistani, Chinese, Brazilian and Korean.

Taking the lead in the rankings is California, boasting a notable 59.8 index score. Following closely behind are Florida and Texas, securing the second and third positions, respectively. The rankings highlight the culinary diversity and experience that each state has to offer, providing a comprehensive look at the nation's food scene.

Illinois, after Texas, clinched the fourth spot, with Arizona, and Nevada trailing closely behind. The top 10 also features states like Iowa, Indiana, and Georgia, each recognized for their distinctive contributions to the culinary landscape.

The Foodie Index score is a culmination of various factors, emphasizing the affordability of local cuisine, the diversity of available options, and the overall dining experience. New Jersey's seventh-place ranking underscores the state's commitment to providing a rich and varied culinary experience for residents and visitors alike.

As the rankings bring attention to the best states for foodies, it also serves as a guide for those seeking exceptional culinary adventures. Whether savoring the flavors of the West Coast or indulging in the diverse cuisines of the East, these rankings offer valuable insights for those eager to explore the diverse and delicious world of American cuisine.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New Jersey food scene ranked as seventh best in country