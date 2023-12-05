NJ recycling program on track to collect 10,000 bushels of oyster and clam shells

Ever wonder where all those shucked oyster and clam shells go?

According to New Jersey Fish and Wildlife, some of them go back into the water.

The Shell Recycling Program, based in Atlantic City, collects discarded shells from restaurants and casinos for oyster enhancement efforts along the coastline at the Mullica River oyster reefs.

So far, the program is on pace to collect 5,000 bushels this year and anticipates reaching its goal of 10,000 bushels in the future. A total of 3,362 bushels - 92.45 tons - were collected from partners in 2022.

More: 13 Jersey Shore restaurants that serve fresh oysters

Once the shells have been collected by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Marine Resources Administration, they are transported to the Nacote Creek Research Station for processing. The shells get stored and curated for six months to strip them from potential diseases that can be harmful to the native oyster populations then placed back in the water with high-pressured water cannons.

“The benefits are multifaceted and include savings for restaurants on waste disposal costs, shells being kept out of landfills, and alternatively used to directly benefit the ecological health of our coastal waters by rebuilding a critical habitat,” according to the NJDEP.

New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife's Marine Fisheries Administration, Rutgers Cooperative Extension, Stockton University Marine Field Station and the Jetty Rock Foundation started their partnership in 2019 to develop the shell recycling program.

To date the efforts have spread to new eight restaurants and casinos.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: New Jersey shell collection program recycles oyster, clam shells