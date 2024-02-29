NJ released state aid numbers for the 2024-25 school year. See how your district did

New Jersey's public schools will see $908 million more in state aid for the 2024-25 school year, putting the Murphy administration on track to fully fund schools under the current formula for allocating aid. Still, many districts will still see losses in state aid.

State aid for K-12 school districts in New Jersey will rise by $901 million, to nearly $11.7 billion, a jump of 8.4% over the current year's aid.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the 2024-25 state aid numbers for K-12 public school districts Thursday with Kevin Dehmer, the newly appointed acting commissioner of the Department of Education.

Murphy said that 423 school districts will get additional aid, 15 districts received the same amount as this year and 140 will lose some aid in the proposed K-12 budget.

The proposed budget includes an additional $124 million for preschool education; $20 million of that would be for expansion in new districts to create more than 1,000 new seats.

The K-12 funding during Murphy’s tenure as governor is the “single largest investment in public education in the state’s history and in this budget," he said. "We are increasing funding by over 12% from last year, by over $30 million since last year.”

Murphy said the investment in the state’s public schools was a "no brainer…making NJ the best place in America to raise a family.”

“In 33 years of being president of the AFT teachers union, I never thought I’d see the day schools are fully funded,” said Donna M. Chiera, president of the 30,000-member American Federation of Teachers New Jersey. "But after this budget is done, we have to go back to work and make sure it happens again next year.”

The K-12 and pre-K aid is 24% of the entire proposed 2024-25 state budget, said Dehmer, who made his first public comments Wednesday since his appointment in February.

About $3 million would go towards community schools, and $2.5 million for literacy initiatives, said Dehmer.

Most districts could expect increases of between $0 and $1000 in funding per pupil, but that is because the Murphy administration has already "eliminated all severe under-aiding and even moderate under-aiding" with earlier budget funding, said school funding expert Jeff Bennett. "Compared to the late-Christie era, all districts are now well aided."

Bergen County winners, losers

In Bergen County, the districts seeing the largest gains are Maywood up 105.9%, Northvale up 39.7%, Elmwood Park up 30.35%, North Arlington up 29.03%, Bogota up 27.28%, Saddle Brook up 24.74%, Wallington up 24.73%, Old Tappan up 18.47%, East Rutherford up 17.77% and Haworth up 17.59%.

Bergen County districts absorbing decreases in state aid are Hasbrouck Heights down 25.05%, River Edge down 13.66%, River Dell Regional down 11.54%, Rockleigh down 9.72%, Ridgefield down 8.65%, Waldwick down 7.9%, Leonia down 7.04% and New Milford down 0.26%.

Passaic County winners, losers

Passaic County winners include Woodland Park up 29.46%, Prospect Park up 23.22%, Manchester Regional up 21.54%, North Haledon up 18.44%, Wayne up 17.2%, Little Falls up 15.56%, Totowa up 11.8%, Paterson up 10.26% and Clifton up 9.39%.

Passaic County districts that will receive less aid than in the current year are Hawthorne down 18.51%, Lakeland Regional down 8.13%, Pompton Lakes down 4.13%, West Milford down 1.46% and Passaic Valley Regional down 1.42%.

The 2024-25 fiscal year is the last year any district should lose money as a result of changes made to the funding formula in 2018 for a seven-year period. "It's possible that districts will lose aid due to future growth in tax base or enrollment loss, but those future decreases would be small compared to the last seven years," Bennett said.

After 2024-25, districts that have lost state aid should start to gain aid again, except those that continue to have large enrollment losses or an increase in tax base, Bennett said. Enrollment is one of the main determinants of how much funding a school district receives.

Murphy's announcement was held at the Charles and Anna Booker Elementary school in Plainfield. The Bookers, who the school was named after, were present at the announcement. Murphy praised Anna Booker as the first Black educator in Plainfield public schools. Her husband Charles turns a 100 years old this year; Murphy recognized him for his service in World War II.

